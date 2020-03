2020 FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) Postponed Until 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancelation and/or postponements of rounds throughout multiple motorcycle racing series, from MotoGP to Supercross to the Isle of Man TT.

This week the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) has postponed the 2020 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) and the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy (EGV) races until 2021.

The 95th edition of the ISDE was originally scheduled for late August and early September between Lombardy and Piedmont, Italy.

Due to the current situation across the world, many of the several-hundred competitors for more than 30 countries will not have opportunities to practice.

The ISDE also demands many months of planning to prep the course, all preparations that rely on the permission of the various local authorities and stakeholders.

The 95th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro has been rescheded for August 30 – September 3, 2021, and the FIM Enduro Vintage Trophy from September 2 – 4.

All 2020 pre-entry fees will be refunded in due course. Details regarding 2021 entries will be released in the coming months, as and when further information is available and it appropriate to do so.

A keen supporter of the ISDE, FIM President Jorge Viegas says: “The FIM along with its stakeholders have had to take many difficult decisions over recent weeks as we adapt to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the impact it is having on various countries around the World. Postponing the ISDE was not a decision that we have taken easily, as we know how important it is to riders from a large number of nations and to the various national federations too.

“However, thanks to the great co-operation of the FMI and the local organizing committee we feel we have taken the correct step to be fair to all concerned and to ensure we can celebrate a great 95th edition of the ISDE in Italy in 2021. At this present time the FIM and the wider motorcycling family continue to offer their support to ensure that everyone affected by COVID19 remains safe and well during this tough period.”

FMI President Giovanni Copioli, says: “Due to the Covid-19 outbreak health emergency, we must take this difficult decision. Postponing the 2020 FIM ISDE to next year shows that we care about the riders’ health. We were always very pleased to have the opportunity to host 2020 FIM ISDE – the most prestigious Enduro event – in Italy, but at the moment this is the right decision. I am thankful to the FIM and its President, Mr. Jorge Viegas, for the support and to the organizing committee for the hard work. We are already looking to the 2021 FIM ISDE in Italy: the event will be even more exciting!”

The FIM Enduro Commission Director, John Collins, says: “We all appreciate how difficult and disappointing this decision has been for the organizers and Italian Federation and they have our complete understanding. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Italy and all our other colleagues and enthusiasts at this time. We are confident when this terrible pandemic is over Italy will produce an unforgettable edition of the ISDE in 2021.”

Speaking on behalf of the local organizing committee Giorgio Bandoli, Valter Carbone and Edoardo Zucca issued a joint statement: “Due to the serious situation that occurred on Italian territory and in the world, some time ago we had already started discussions with FIM and FMI to monitor the coronavirus pandemic as it was evolving. After the recent news, the shared decision of this postponement is absolutely necessary and must be done also in respect to victims of this tragedy.

“It will be next year that, with the strength and energy that support us since the first days of this extraordinary project, we want to organize the 95th edition of ISDE, hoping that it will be able to contribute positively to the complete return of the meeting between people all over the world and offer a renewed energy to the tourism sector. We thank the FIM and FMI for the strong support provided in this very difficult moment.”