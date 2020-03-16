Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta Talks MotoGP Calendar Changes (Q&A)

Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of Dorna Sports, the commercial and television rights holder of MotoGP, answered questions in regards to the postponements and cancelations of MotoGP rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The chaos began when the MotoGP class was canceled at the opening round in Qatar. This was followed by the postponement of subsequent rounds at Chang International Circuit in Thailand and at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Though the situation is difficult for the organizations and fans, Ezpeleta remains optimistic about the upcoming 2020 MotoGP season.

Q. Why have the Grands Prix been postponed?

Carmelo Ezpeleta: Since the coronavirus problem began, we’ve been following the instructions of each government. We have been in close contact with the promoters in Austin and Argentina and when the authorities said it wasn’t possible to do it now, we talked to other Grands Prix to try and accommodate…and we were able to. Now, the calendar is okay if everything continues as it is.

Q. Is the aim to continue with the 19 GPs that remain in the 2019 season?

CE: As I said in the press conference in Qatar, our idea is to continue the Championship with all the races, that’s our aim. But if something is unpredictable…we’re following the situations with each government and especially the promoters. We’re in close contact with the FIM, IRTA, the teams, and, of course, with the promoters. We’re trying to accommodate everything in the moment, in close contact with them.

Q. As it stands, will the Spanish GP at Jerez be the first MotoGP class round of the season?

CE: We are talking with the authorities in Jerez and today everything seems okay; there’s no problem. But we’ll see exactly what the situation is in the near future.

Q. Would you consider having the first MotoGP class Grand Prix behind closed doors?

CE: As I said, we are trying to do everything as normally as we can, but if the conditions of the local authorities are to race without spectators, we can consider it, along with the local promoter.

Q. Have you been in contact with the teams?

CE: We have been in contact with the FIM, IRTA, with the teams and organizers, and all together we are taking the necessary measures.

Q. Have you got a message for MotoGP fans?

CE: We are expecting a fantastic MotoGP season, We think the season will be amazing, and we’re waiting to start it as soon as possible. It’s a bit delayed from normal but if we can start on the schedule we have now, it really will be an exciting season.

