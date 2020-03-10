Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP Austin MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas: Postponed due to Coronavirus

Due to growing fears of the coronavirus outbreak, the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports, the governing body of MotoGP, have postponed the third round of 2020 MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The race, which was set for April 3 to 5 at the known Formula 1 circuit, was rescheduled for November 13 to 15. All classes are canceled.

This rescheduling also pushes the final round of MotoGP at Valencia up to November 20 to 22.

Marc Marquez at Circuit of the Americas. The reigning World Champ crashed out of 2019 Austin MotoGP.

This is not the first time the 2020 championship was affected by the coronavirus. Due to concerns of riders traveling from Italy, the MotoGP class of the opening round last weekend at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit was canceled.

Moto2 and Moto3 went on as expected. Those riders were already present due to pre-season testing, so the worries were minimized.

Round two at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit, originally scheduled for March 22, was also postponed due to travel restrictions attributed to coronavirus. The postponement date has yet to be reported.

For more, check out our updated 2020 MotoGP Schedule.

Ron Lieback
