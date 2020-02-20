Marc Marquez: 4 – Yes 4 – More Years with Honda MotoGP

Yes – you read that correctly.

Marc Marquez has extended his contract with Honda Racing Corporation by four years – something we don’t often see in MotoGP as the contact extensions are typically two years.

The 27-year-old Repsol Honda RC213V pilot’s current contract runs through this year, and the extension begins 2021 and finishes after the 2024 season.

The reigning MotoGP Champion joined the factory Honda team in 2013 as a rookie. That year the FIM changed the rule to allow rookies to sign directly with a factory team for their debut year.

He won the world championship that year, becoming the youngest rider in history to do so. He followed his rookie year with a dominating season in 2014, winning 13 rounds, including the opening 10, ahead of claiming his second title. He would then take four-straight titles from 2016-2019 for a total of six premier-class titles.

Joining Marquez in 2020 is his younger brother Alex. The 23-year-old is a Moto3 (2014) and Moto2 (2019) Champion. Alex and Marquez both won championships in 2014, becoming the first siblings in history to claim titles in the same year. The also completed the feat in 2019.

To date, in MotoGP, he has:

62 pole positions (a MotoGP record)

(a MotoGP record) 56 victories, the third most in MotoGP history behind Giacomo Agostini (68) and Valentino Rossi (89)

“I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation for the next four years,” Marc Marquez says. “Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013.

“Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family. HRC gives me the confidence to extend this partnership to obtain our common goal and continue our story of success.”

Yoshishige Nomura, Honda Racing Corporation President, also commented, “We are happy to announce that, after the end of the current season, Marc will stay in the Honda family for four more years.

“We started talking a few months ago, as both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning. Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him, we have won six of the last seven MotoGP titles. As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal. I am very confident in this partnership and I wish everyone involved continued success.”

Marc Marquez Achievements (2008-2019)

2008 Debuts in World Grand Prix racing, 125cc class 13th

2009 World Grand Prix 125cc class 8th

2010 World Grand Prix 125cc class champion

2011 Moto2 class 2nd

2012 Moto2 class champion

2013 MotoGP class champion

2014 MotoGP class champion

2015 MotoGP class 3rd

2016 MotoGP class champion

2017 MotoGP class champion

2018 MotoGP class champion

2019 MotoGP class champion

MotoGP

Titles: 6（2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019）

Starts: 127

Podiums: 95（Win：56, 2nd：29, 3rd：10）

Pole Positions: 62

Race fastest lap: 56

Moto2

Titles：1（2012）

Starts：32

Podiums：25 (Win：16, 2nd：6, 3rd：3)

Pole Positions：14

Race fastest lap：7

125cc