Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Three icons of motorcycle racing will be inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame throughout the 2020 season:

  • Jorge Lorenzo (5X World Champion)
  • Max Biaggi (4X World Champion)
  • Hugh Anderson (4X World Champion)

The Spaniard Lorenzo, who announced his retirement last season due to some plaguing injuries, will be inducted during the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez. The Italian Biaggi is set for induction during the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, and the New Zealander Anderson later during the season.

2020 MotoGP Legend - Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo had claimed 68 victories across all classes, including five titles. Lorenzo took his first victory in 2003, and back-to-back titles in the former 250cc class in 2006 and 2007.

While riding for Yamaha, Lorenzo earned the 2010, 2012 and 2015 MotoGP titles. He switched to Ducati in 2017 and took three wins with the Italian manufacturer before switching to Honda and riding alongside Marc Marquez for 2019.

“To be named a MotoGP Legends makes me extremely happy,” Jorge Lorenzo says. “When I began competing in this world, what I really aspired to do was to get into the World Championship.

“To be able to win races and then five World Championships is something that far outweighs what I expected, and to be a MotoGP Legend is something even more difficult to achieve. To be named a Legend means, apart from the titles, that you’ve left a mark on the people and history of this sport. I’d like to thank Dorna and the FIM for their support all these years, and for having included me in this special group of select riders.”

2020 MotoGP Legend Max Biaggi
Max Biaggi

Max Biaggi

The Italian Biaggi joined the Grand Prix series in 1991, competing in a few races for Aprilia before signing with the Italian manufacturer for his first full season in 1992. He would claim four-straight 250cc titles with Aprilia from 1994 through 1997.

Biaggi competed in the premier class from 1998 through 2005, taking 13 wins and finishing runner-up in the championship three times. He joined the World Superbike Championship in 2007, claiming the 2010 and 2012 titles for Aprilia.

He retired after the 2012 season, and has since returned to the GP paddock and manages the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team in Moto3.

“I’m honored to become a MotoGP Legend and know that my name will be up there forever with other important racers like Agostini, Aspar, Nieto, Sheene,” Max Biaggi says.

“I’m happy that my racing legacy will always be remembered and it’s a good feeling that knowing all of my years of hard work are still being recognized, even today. I would like to thank everyone who decided to give me this honor.”

2020 MotoGP LEgend - Hugh Anderson
Hugh Anderson

Hugh Anderson

Anderson joined the premier-GP class in 1960, racing in the 500cc and 250cc classes for Suzuki. Two years later, he also competed in the 125cc and 50cc classes, winning races in both of those classes.

He claimed both the 50cc World Championships in 1963 ad 1964 and the 125cc titles in 1963 and 1965. Anderson retired in 1966 after earning 25 Grand Prix wins and four titles in just six years.

“How I felt when receiving the news? At first, apprehension: do my relatively modest achievements warrant this honor,” Hugh Anderson says.

“Will I, can I, do justice to this invitation? Some hours later I felt a feel-good sensation envelope me. A gratification that after all this time the modern world has not forgotten the past and the riders of a very much different era still have some value. A question of the history of our sport being recognized at the highest level. Thank you.”

These three riders now join the other MotoGP Legends:

  • Giacomo Agostini
  • Mick Doohan
  • Geoff Duke
  • Wayne Gardner
  • Mike Hailwood
  • Daijiro Kato
  • Eddie Lawson
  • Anton Mang
  • Angel Nieto
  • Wayne Rainey
  • Phil Read
  • Jim Redman
  • Kenny Roberts
  • Jarno Saarinen
  • Kevin Schwantz
  • Barry Sheene
  • Marco Simoncelli
  • Freddie Spencer
  • Casey Stoner
  • John Surtees
  • Carlo Ubbiali
  • Alex Crivillé
  • Franco Uncini
  • Marco Lucchinelli
  • Randy Mamola
  • Kork Ballington
  • Dani Pedrosa
  • Stefan Dörflinger
  • Jorge Martinez
  • Nicky Hayden

Previous article2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Special Editions First Look (5 Fast Facts)
Next article2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Special Editions First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There will be two new Special Editions added to the 2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 lineup—the Desert Edition and the Alpine Edition.
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Best of Peter Egan: Book Review (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
relatable, real. Those qualities have made Peter Egan one of the most widely-read writers of our time. Here's a review of The Best of Peter Egan.
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2016-2020 Triumph Thruxton Recall: Side Stand Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 3,244 of its 2016-2018 Thruxton, 2016-2019 Thruxton R, and 2020 Thruxton TFC motorcycles due to side-stand issues.
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2019-2020 Triumph Speed Twin Recall: Gear Shift Lever Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 1,304 of its 2019-2020 Speed Twin motorcycles due to gear shift lever issues. Triumph says the gear shift lever linkage...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2020 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage: 3 Races, 3 Winners

Don Williams -
0
Eli Tomac made it three winners in three races on three brands in the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series as he overcame a...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Adventure Review (14 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Suzuki continues to fine-tune, expand, and retract the V-Strom 650 platform, and the latest iteration of the mid-size adventure motorcycle is the 2020 Suzuki...
Read more
MotoGP

Lorenzo, Biaggi, Anderson: Set for MotoGP Legends Inductions

Ron Lieback -
0
Three icons of motorcycle racing will be inducted into MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame throughout the 2020 season: Jorge Lorenzo (5X World Champion) Max...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Special Editions First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
There will be two new Special Editions added to the 2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 lineup—the Desert Edition and the Alpine Edition.
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki GSX-R750 Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
Take Suzuki GSX-R600 supersport chassis and put in a 750cc cheater motor, and you have the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R750. Sure, it doesn't fit in...
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

The Best of Peter Egan: Book Review (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
relatable, real. Those qualities have made Peter Egan one of the most widely-read writers of our time. Here's a review of The Best of Peter Egan.
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

2016-2020 Triumph Thruxton Recall: Side Stand Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
Triumph Motorcycles America has recalled 3,244 of its 2016-2018 Thruxton, 2016-2019 Thruxton R, and 2020 Thruxton TFC motorcycles due to side-stand issues.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling