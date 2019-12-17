Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP Aprilia's Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

MotoGP’s governing body – the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclism (FIM) –  announced today that Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system.

Iannone was part of an anti-doping test during the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3, 2019. During these tests, random riders must provide urine samples to check for performance-enhancing drug use.

Aprilia's Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)The 30-year-old Italian, who signed a two-year contract with Aprilia that began in 2019, can appeal the decision that prevents him from any motorcycle competition activity until further notice.

The FIM statement says that Iannone is “provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9.1 of the 2019 FIM Anti-doping Code (CAD).

“The decision to provisionally suspend Mr Andrea Iannone was mandatory following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Kreischa b. Dresden (Germany) indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) of the 2019 Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship held in Sepang, Malaysia on 3 November 2019.

“Mr Andrea Iannone has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample. Mr Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended with effect from 17 December 2019. He is therefore barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice. Under Article 7.9.3.2 CAD, Mr Iannone may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

“Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time.”

Iannone can now request a B sample analysis, which means the laboratory can test the second sampling of Iannone’s urine to see if it tests positive for steroids. If that analysis comes up positive, or Iannone waives his right to test the B sampling, he will remain suspended.

Iannone can also request a hearing to discuss the matters with court. The last rider in FIM to get suspended in an anti-doping case was Anthony West in 2012 (methylhexanamine, a performance-enhancing lab-created drug). He lost 1.5 years of Moto2 results.

Iannone, who joined the premier class with Ducati in 2013, finished 16th overall in 2019 MotoGP with a best finish of sixth in Australia. He has one MotoGP win – the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix (Ducati).

Previous article2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R
Next articleMichelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Reviews

Michelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update

Gary Ilminen -
0
We recently started a long-term evaluation of the Michelin Commander II motoryccle tires on a 1985 Honda VF700C Magna. Here's a test of nearly 9,000 miles.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R

Damon Powell -
0
After 12 years of participating in the granddaddy of dual sport events in America since 1987, when it became a two-day ride, you would...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Game Over Cycles Custom Yamaha Niken: A World’s First Unveiled

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the Game Over Cycles Custom Niken. GOC became the world's first custom motorcycle manufacturer to unveil a Yamaha Niken build.
Read more
Commentary

Husqvarna Sparks Brand Loyalty Crisis in Wisconsin: From Moto To Lawnmower

Gary Ilminen -
0
Being of 100-percent Scandinavian (Finnish) stock, a motorcycle brand from the great north has a certain degree of automatic brand loyalty for me. Husqvarna...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Newron EV-1 First Look: Wood, Leather, and Electricity

Don Williams -
0
Yes, we know that anyone with a design program can sit at the computer and create a rendering of a motorcycle. However, Newron Motors...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Harley-Davidson x Rolling Stones Apparel: No Trouser Buttons to Bust

Don Williams -
0
It doesn’t get much more iconic in the United States than Harley-Davidson, and The Rolling Stones fit pretty much the same bill in England....
Read more
Reviews

Michelin Commander II Tire Test (Honda VF700C): Long-term Update

Gary Ilminen -
0
We recently started a long-term evaluation of the Michelin Commander II motoryccle tires on a 1985 Honda VF700C Magna. Here's a test of nearly 9,000 miles.
Read more
MotoGP

Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

Ron Lieback -
0
Aprilia rider Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system. Here's the story.
Read more
Adventure / Dual Sport Motorcycle Reviews

2019 LA-Barstow To Vegas Dual Sport Ride: KTM 690 Enduro R

Damon Powell -
0
After 12 years of participating in the granddaddy of dual sport events in America since 1987, when it became a two-day ride, you would...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Game Over Cycles Custom Yamaha Niken: A World’s First Unveiled

Ron Lieback -
0
Meet the Game Over Cycles Custom Niken. GOC became the world's first custom motorcycle manufacturer to unveil a Yamaha Niken build.
Read more
Commentary

Husqvarna Sparks Brand Loyalty Crisis in Wisconsin: From Moto To Lawnmower

Gary Ilminen -
0
Being of 100-percent Scandinavian (Finnish) stock, a motorcycle brand from the great north has a certain degree of automatic brand loyalty for me. Husqvarna...
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Trike Recall: Unintended Rear Brake Activation

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson has recalled its 2019-2020 Tri-Glide Trike motorcycles due to "unintended activation of one rear brake." The malfunction, which may affect 12,624 Trikes, is due...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling