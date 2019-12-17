Aprilia’s Andrea Iannone Provisionally Suspended from MotoGP (Steroids)

MotoGP’s governing body – the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclism (FIM) – announced today that Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended from MotoGP due to having anabolic steroids in his system.

Iannone was part of an anti-doping test during the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3, 2019. During these tests, random riders must provide urine samples to check for performance-enhancing drug use.

The 30-year-old Italian, who signed a two-year contract with Aprilia that began in 2019, can appeal the decision that prevents him from any motorcycle competition activity until further notice.

The FIM statement says that Iannone is “provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9.1 of the 2019 FIM Anti-doping Code (CAD).

“The decision to provisionally suspend Mr Andrea Iannone was mandatory following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Kreischa b. Dresden (Germany) indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of a non-specified substance under Section 1.1.a) Exogenous Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) of the 2019 Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the FIM Grand Prix World Championship held in Sepang, Malaysia on 3 November 2019.

“Mr Andrea Iannone has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample. Mr Andrea Iannone is provisionally suspended with effect from 17 December 2019. He is therefore barred from participating in any motorcycling competition or activity until further notice. Under Article 7.9.3.2 CAD, Mr Iannone may request lifting of his provisional suspension.

“Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time.”

Iannone can now request a B sample analysis, which means the laboratory can test the second sampling of Iannone’s urine to see if it tests positive for steroids. If that analysis comes up positive, or Iannone waives his right to test the B sampling, he will remain suspended.

Iannone can also request a hearing to discuss the matters with court. The last rider in FIM to get suspended in an anti-doping case was Anthony West in 2012 (methylhexanamine, a performance-enhancing lab-created drug). He lost 1.5 years of Moto2 results.

Iannone, who joined the premier class with Ducati in 2013, finished 16th overall in 2019 MotoGP with a best finish of sixth in Australia. He has one MotoGP win – the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix (Ducati).