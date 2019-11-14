Thursday, November 14, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP MotoGP Champ Jorge Lorenzo Announces Retirement from Racing

MotoGP Champ Jorge Lorenzo Announces Retirement from Racing

Jorge Lorenzo News

During the press conference for the final round of 2019 MotoGP at Valencia, Jorge Lorenzo shocked the crowd as he announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing.

Sitting beside Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, the five-time World Champion Lorenzo said the 2019 Valencia GP would be his last race.

Lorenzo, who spent 18 years in World Championship racing, attributed injuries for his decision to retire from MotoGP.

Jorge Lorenzo Retires from MotoGP“Unfortunately, injuries soon came to play an important role in my season, being unable to ride in normal physical conditions,” the Repsol Honda rider Lorenzo said during the conference.

“This, plus a bike that never felt natural to me, made my races very difficult. Anyway, I never lost the patience and I kept fighting, just thinking that was a simple matter of time and that after all things would get into the right place.

“But, as I started to see some light I had this bad crash in Montmelo test, and some weeks later that ugly one in Assen. At that point I had to admit, that when I stopped rolling into the gravel, the first thought that came into my mind was ‘what the hell I’m doing here? Is this really worth it? I’m done with it.’ Some days later after reflecting a lot about my life and career, I decided to give it a try. I wanted to be sure I was not making an early decision.

“The truth is from that crash, the hill became too high for me, and even if I tried I couldn’t find the motivation and patience to be able to keep climbing it. You know, I love this sport, I love to ride, but above all things, I love to win. I understood, that if I’m not able to fight for something big, to fight for the title or at least to fight for victories, I cannot find the motivation to keep going especially at this stage of my career.”

The 32-year-old Lorenzo joined the World Championship in 2002, riding for the Caja Madrid Derbi Racing team in the former 125cc two-stroke class. He joined the 250cc class in 2005 and claimed the 2006 and 2007 titles aboard the Fortuna Aprilia RSW 250.

MotoGP Champ Jorge Lorenzo Announces Retirement from RacingLorenzo joined MotoGP in 2008, racing for Yamaha through 2016 and achieving three premier-class titles (2010, 2012, 2015). He competed for Ducati in 2017 and 2018 before joining Repsol Honda in 2019. His last three seasons aboard non-Yamaha machinery has been up and down. During the past three seasons, he claimed only three victories compared to four during his final 2016 season with Yamaha.

Following the announcement at Valencia, Ezpeleta said Lorenzo will be inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame as a MotoGP Legend during the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

Lorenzo leaves the MotoGP World Championship with a number of incredible achievements to his name including:

  • Second most podium finishes in the premier class (114)
  • Second-highest amount of pole positions across all classes (69)
  • Fifth most successful rider in terms of wins in the premier class (47)
  • Third highest point scorer of all time (2896) in the premier class

Previous article2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices
Next article2020 Italjet Dragster Scooter First Look (7 Fast Facts)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Scooters

2020 Italjet Dragster Scooter First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Available in two motor sizes and body styles, the 2020 Italjet Dragster 200 and Dragster 125 bring radical naked styling to the world of scooters.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle: Sportbike with Gearbox Kawasaki has revealed its electric motorcycle research project at EICMA 2019. Rather than a scooter or a superbike, Kawasaki has...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
The 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR is the "long range" version of the base Enduro, updated with a larger fuel tank to go over 300 miles. Here's a first look.
Read more
Reviews

2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Test: Super Performance on the Street

Nic de Sena -
0
2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP Test: Out In the Street When the Hypermotard came onto the scene in 2005, it immediately staked its claim in the...
Read more
Gear / Parts

HJC i10 Review: High-Quality Basic Motorcycle Helmet

Don Williams -
0
HJC i10 Motorcycle Helmet Test: Snell Approval and More Since the debut of the high-end RPHA line six years ago, HJC has been consistently upgrading...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Top 5 Budget-Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas for Motorcyclists

Gary Ilminen -
0
Budget-Minded Motorcycle Holiday Gift Guide Here it comes - another Holiday gift season. If there’s a motorcyclist on your list to buy for, it can...
Read more
Scooters

2020 Italjet Dragster Scooter First Look (7 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Available in two motor sizes and body styles, the 2020 Italjet Dragster 200 and Dragster 125 bring radical naked styling to the world of scooters.
Read more
MotoGP

MotoGP Champ Jorge Lorenzo Announces Retirement from Racing

Ron Lieback -
0
During the press conference for the final round of 2019 MotoGP at Valencia, Jorge Lorenzo shocked the crowd as he announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing.
Read more
Honda

2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
2020 Honda NC750X and NC750X DCT ABS The 2020 Honda NC750X and its full-featured maternal twin, the NC750X DCT ABS, are two of the most...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express: First Look

Don Williams -
0
2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT Desert Express by Hessler Rallye Team The paint is barely dry on the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 1050XT, and we already have...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle First Look (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
Kawasaki Electric Motorcycle: Sportbike with Gearbox Kawasaki has revealed its electric motorcycle research project at EICMA 2019. Rather than a scooter or a superbike, Kawasaki has...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR (Long Range) First Look: 9 Fast Facts

Ron Lieback -
0
The 2020 Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR is the "long range" version of the base Enduro, updated with a larger fuel tank to go over 300 miles. Here's a first look.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling