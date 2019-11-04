2019 Sepang MotoGP Results: Vinales Dominates Malaysia

2019 Sepang MotoGP Results

The 2019 MotoGP grid headed to Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia for the final weekend of three back-to-back rounds.

All eyes were on Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, the 26-year-old Spaniard who was crowned the 2019 Champion following a dominating performance in Thailand. He was the clear favorite in Sepang but had to settle for second following a race-long fight with the eventual winner who dominated Speang just as Marquez had Thailand – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

Marquez still claimed the headlines, though. With his second-place finish – Marquez finished second or better in 17 of 18 rounds – he amassed 395 points. The feat allowed him to surpass Jorge Lorenzo for most points claimed in a single premier-class season – and one round remains at Valencia.

As for Vinales, he started second behind pole-man Fabio Quartararo on the Petronas Yamaha YZR-M1. Vinales got out front within a few corners and led all 20 laps of the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix.

He eventually finished 3.059 seconds ahead of Marquez, and 5.611 seconds ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

This was Vinales second win of 2019 MotoGP. His other victory arrived at Assen in the Netherlands.

“It was an incredible race,” Maverick Vinales said. “We prepared for the race really well all weekend. I felt I had a big potential after the first lap. I took the lead after the first two splits and I kept pushing, pushing, and pushing.

“Honestly, I’m so happy. We did a good job. What a shame in Australia, because that was a race where I felt I had a lot of potential too, but being in first place here is amazing. I would like to dedicate this race to Munandar, the kid that passed away yesterday. He was my favorite in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. I offer my condolences to all the family.”

The other factory Yamaha rider, Valentino Rossi, finished fourth, ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli. Quartararo crossed the line in seventh and was followed by Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller, Ducati Team’s Danilo Petrucci and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir.

The MotoGP series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the season finale in Valencia.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

