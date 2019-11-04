2019 Sepang MotoGP Results: Vinales Dominates Malaysia

Monday, November 4, 2019
The 2019 MotoGP grid headed to Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia for the final weekend of three back-to-back rounds.

All eyes were on Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, the 26-year-old Spaniard who was crowned the 2019 Champion following a dominating performance in Thailand. He was the clear favorite in Sepang but had to settle for second following a race-long fight with the eventual winner who dominated Speang just as Marquez had Thailand – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

Marquez still claimed the headlines, though. With his second-place finish – Marquez finished second or better in 17 of 18 rounds – he amassed 395 points. The feat allowed him to surpass Jorge Lorenzo for most points claimed in a single premier-class season – and one round remains at Valencia.

As for Vinales, he started second behind pole-man Fabio Quartararo on the Petronas Yamaha YZR-M1. Vinales got out front within a few corners and led all 20 laps of the 2019 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez at 2019 Sepang MotoGP second
Honda’s Marc Marquez

He eventually finished 3.059 seconds ahead of Marquez, and 5.611 seconds ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

This was Vinales second win of 2019 MotoGP. His other victory arrived at Assen in the Netherlands.

“It was an incredible race,” Maverick Vinales said. “We prepared for the race really well all weekend. I felt I had a big potential after the first lap. I took the lead after the first two splits and I kept pushing, pushing, and pushing.

“Honestly, I’m so happy. We did a good job. What a shame in Australia, because that was a race where I felt I had a lot of potential too, but being in first place here is amazing. I would like to dedicate this race to Munandar, the kid that passed away yesterday. He was my favorite in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. I offer my condolences to all the family.”

2019 Sepang MotoGP Ducati Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

The other factory Yamaha rider, Valentino Rossi, finished fourth, ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli. Quartararo crossed the line in seventh and was followed by Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller, Ducati Team’s Danilo Petrucci and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir.

The MotoGP series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the season finale in Valencia.

Honda's Marc Marquez most points in single MotoGP season
Honda’s Marc Marquez

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 Sepang MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Maverick Viñales 40’14.632
2 Marc Marquez 00’03.059
3 Andrea Dovizioso 00’05.611
4 Valentino Rossi 00’05.965
5 Alex Rins 00’06.350
6 Franco Morbidelli 00’09.993
7 Fabio Quartararo 00’12.864
8 Jack Miller 00’17.252
9 Danilo Petrucci 00’19.773
10 Joan Mir 00’22.854
11 Pol Espargaro 00’24.821
12 Francesco Bagnaia 00’30.251
13 Aleix Espargaro 00’30.447
14 Jorge Lorenzo 00’34.215
15 Mika Kallio 00’34.461
16 Hafizh Syahrin 00’44.319
17 Karel Abraham 00’47.343

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

