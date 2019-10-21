Monday, October 21, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP 2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results

Two weeks after clinching the 2019 MotoGP Championship in Thailand, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez was once again unstoppable.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who claimed his sixth MotoGP title after winning in Thailand, wasted zero time in Motegi. He claimed the pole and then led all 24 laps of the Japanese Grand Prix to earn his 10th win of 2019 MotoGP.

Marc Marquez MotoGP Motegi 2020
Honda’s Marc Marquez – 2019 Motegi MotoGP Results

With his win at Honda’s home circuit, Marquez now equals Mick Doohan as the most successful Honda rider; both have 54 premier-class titles aboard Honda machinery. Honda also claimed the Constructors Championship; to date, Honda has simultaneously claimed 20 of the Constructors and Riders Championships. This was also Honda’s 70th Constructors Championship across all classes.

With his 14 podiums, including 13 straight (only round he was not first or second was at Austin where he crashed out), Marquez has amassed 350 points – 33 shy of Jorge Lorenzo’s all-time premier class record of 383 points in a season. And 75 are still up for grabs with three rounds remaining.

 

When the race was complete, Marquez finished 0.870 of a second ahead of Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman remained in second for the entire race, and also claimed the Rookie of the Year award.

Mission Winnow Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso finished third, 1.325 seconds behind Marquez.

Marc Marquez wins Motegi MotoGP 2019
Honda’s Marc Marquez

“It wasn’t an easy race,” Marc Marquez says. “I was pushing from the beginning, the strategy was clear – I had to try to open a gap. I felt strong and with the team we had calculated a pace of 1’46 low but then I was able to ride in 1’45 high – good news for me but I had to slow down a little bit.

“I worked on riding as smooth as possible and I was able to open the gap to two seconds but in the final two laps we were getting a little low on fuel because Motegi is always very demanding. There was a little bit of pressure to win the Constructors Championship in Japan, but I love the pressure and it is great to win it here for Honda because everyone works so hard. All the Repsol Honda Team did a great job to find the best setting and strategy for this race.”

The victory is the 10th of 2019, and his fourth in a row. This was the first time Marquez has achieved four-straight wins in the premier class since 2014.

The MotoGP World Championship now heads directly to round 17, the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island October 25 to 27.

Yamaha Fabio Quartararo at Motegi MotoGP
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Marc Marquez 42’41.492
2 Fabio Quartararo 00’00.870
3 Andrea Dovizioso 00’01.325
4 Maverick Viñales 00’02.608
5 Cal Crutchlow 00’09.140
6 Franco Morbidelli 00’09.187
7 Alex Rins 00’09.306
8 Joan Mir 00’10.695
9 Danilo Petrucci 00’14.216
10 Jack Miller 00’18.909
11 Pol Espargaro 00’25.554
12 Miguel Oliveira 00’27.870
13 Francesco Bagnaia 00’29.983
14 Mika Kallio 00’31.232
15 Aleix Espargaro 00’32.546

 

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 16 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 350
2 Andrea Dovizioso 231
3 Alex Rins 176
4 Maverick Viñales 176
5 Danilo Petrucci 169
6 Fabio Quartararo 163
7 Valentino Rossi 145
8 Jack Miller 125
9 Cal Crutchlow 113
10 Franco Morbidelli 100
11 Pol Espargaro 85
12 Takaaki Nakagami 74
13 Joan Mir 66
14 Aleix Espargaro 46
15 Francesco Bagnaia 37
16 Andrea Iannone 33
17 Miguel Oliveira 33
18 Johann Zarco 27
19 Jorge Lorenzo 23
20 Tito Rabat 18
21 Stefan Bradl 16
22 Michele Pirro 9
23 Hafizh Syahrin 7
24 Sylvain Guintoli 7
25 Karel Abraham 5
26 Bradley Smith 0

Previous article2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Motorcycle Safety

BMW K 1600 GT, GLT & B Motorcycle Recall: Transmission Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
BMW K 1600 GTL & K 1600 B Recall BMW of North America is recalling 4,672 of its 2017-2020 K 1600 GT sport-touring motorcycles, and...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the...
Read more
Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja400R.com SuperBike Club Racer: Spec Bike Test

Nic de Sena -
0
Race-Ready 300-pound Ninja 400 From Norton Motorsports Back in late 2017, I found myself twisting the throttle of the then all-new Kawasaki Ninja 400 around...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: Supercross In Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: How To Watch, Plus Rider Quotes and News Supercross returns to Las Vegas for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, giving fans...
Read more
MotoGP

Yamaha’s Quartararo Untouchable Friday at Motegi MotoGP Practice

Ron Lieback -
0
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, was untouchable Friday during the opening practice of the 2019 Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run: Rain Fled, Classics Came Out

Gary Ilminen -
0
Despite long odds against blue skies, Sunday turned out cool and dry. One thousand riders took showed up in force at the 2019 Fall Slimey Crud Run.
Read more
MotoGP

2019 Motegi MotoGP Results: Champ Marquez Claims Win #10

Ron Lieback -
0
Two weeks after clinching the 2019 MotoGP Championship in Thailand, Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez was once again unstoppable at 2019 Motegi MotoGP.
Read more
Buyers Guide

2020 Suzuki GSX250R and GSX250R ABS Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Price

Don Williams -
0
The smallest sport motorcycle in the 2020 Suzuki lineup, the GSX250R offers big-bike features such as a full fairing, fuel injection, electric cooling, and optional ABS.
Read more
Motorcycle Safety

BMW K 1600 GT, GLT & B Motorcycle Recall: Transmission Issues

Ron Lieback -
0
BMW K 1600 GTL & K 1600 B Recall BMW of North America is recalling 4,672 of its 2017-2020 K 1600 GT sport-touring motorcycles, and...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Supercross Results: Cianciarulo Wins In 450 Debut With three riders—Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, and Eli Tomac—tied for the lead going into the...
Read more
Reviews

Kawasaki Ninja400R.com SuperBike Club Racer: Spec Bike Test

Nic de Sena -
0
Race-Ready 300-pound Ninja 400 From Norton Motorsports Back in late 2017, I found myself twisting the throttle of the then all-new Kawasaki Ninja 400 around...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: Supercross In Las Vegas

Don Williams -
0
2019 Monster Energy Cup Guide: How To Watch, Plus Rider Quotes and News Supercross returns to Las Vegas for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, giving fans...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling