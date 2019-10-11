Friday, October 11, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News World Superbike Alex Lowes Joins Rea on Kawasaki Team for 2020 WorldSBK

Alex Lowes Joins Rea on Kawasaki Team for 2020 WorldSBK

Alex Lowes World Superbike News

The Brit who rode for the factory Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK team since 2016, Alex Lowes, will join the Kawasaki Racing Team for 2020 World Superbike.

The 29-year-old Lowes replaces Leon Haslam on the ZX-10RR Ninja. Haslam’s plans for 2020 are not yet known.

Alex Lowes Joins Rea on Kawasaki Team for 2020 WorldSBKLowes joined the World Superbike Championship in 2014 after he won the 2013 British Superbike Championship.

To date, Lowes has claimed 18 WorldSBK podiums, including a single win at Brno last season. He has also helped Yamaha win the Suzuka 8 Hours for the past three years.

With two rounds and six races remaining, Lowes sits third in the points race

Alex, brother of Moto2 rider Sam, will take the next steps on his career path inside the championship-winning KRT squad, riding alongside five-time champion Jonathan Rea.

Guim Roda, Team Manager, stated: “KRT welcomes a 27-year-old rider with a lot of pace and good experience. Our target is to ‘polish’ Lowes and try to make him a candidate for the title too. And he has a long career ahead. He has shown very good skills during these years and for sure the potential is there. We’ll try to use all the tools at our disposal in KRT to help him show his best.”

Steve Guttridge, Kawasaki Europe Racing Manager, stated: “All at Kawasaki would like to send a warm welcome to Alex, who will join the elite Kawasaki Racing Team for next season in WorldSBK – partnering up with the all-time greatest Champion Jonathan Rea inside our Factory team.

“Alex is known to be a very hard worker and shows 100% commitment in every race. This attitude, combined with his talent and a clear enjoyment of his job, means that we are very confident that, along with the great staff we have inside KRT and on the Ninja ZX-10RR, this will be the start of a very exciting new era for all.”

Previous articleSuzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Unveiled: First Look
Next articleUbuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa (Rider’s Library)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
In Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa, Heather Ellis tells the incredible, unexpected story of solo traveling in Africa. Here's a review.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Unveiled: First Look

Ron Lieback -
0
During the third round of the Gixxer Cup Championship at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, India, Suzuki unveiled a new quarter-liter superbike - the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition.
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT: Commuter Motorcycle Test

Kelly Callan -
0
2019 Yamaha Niken GT: Commuter Test I ride a lot of different motorcycles to work, so it is always interesting to see which models spark...
Read more
Commentary

1984: George Orwell Got It Wrong, Honda Got It Right

Gary Ilminen -
0
Orwell got it wrong. In 1984, the world—at least a good portion of the motorcycling world—was under the control of Big Red and the Honda V4 Sabre and Magna.
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

You Can Own the ‘Pope Bike’ – A Custom Harley Motorcycle Signed by Pope Francis

Ron Lieback -
0
Yes - you can own the "Pope Bike," 2016 Harley-Davidson custom known as the "White Unique" that was recently blessed by Pope Francis.
Read more
Reviews

2020 KTM SX-E 5 First Ride Review: Electric Mini Motocrosser (15 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 KTM SX-E 5: Electric Mini Motocrosser This is a somewhat different ride review than usual for us. When we went to see the debut...
Read more
Suzuki

2020 Suzuki Hayabusa Buyer’s Guide: Specs & Prices

Don Williams -
0
Although it has fallen behind the times, the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa remains a favorite of riders who want to go in a straight line and do it very quickly.
Read more
Riders Library - Motorcycle Books

Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa (Rider’s Library)

Gary Ilminen -
0
In Ubuntu: One Woman’s Motorcycle Odyssey Across Africa, Heather Ellis tells the incredible, unexpected story of solo traveling in Africa. Here's a review.
Read more
World Superbike

Alex Lowes Joins Rea on Kawasaki Team for 2020 WorldSBK

Ron Lieback -
0
Alex Lowes World Superbike News The Brit who rode for the factory Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK team since 2016, Alex Lowes, will join the Kawasaki...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP Edition Unveiled: First Look

Ron Lieback -
0
During the third round of the Gixxer Cup Championship at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, India, Suzuki unveiled a new quarter-liter superbike - the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 MotoGP edition.
Read more
Reviews

2019 Yamaha Niken GT: Commuter Motorcycle Test

Kelly Callan -
0
2019 Yamaha Niken GT: Commuter Test I ride a lot of different motorcycles to work, so it is always interesting to see which models spark...
Read more
Commentary

1984: George Orwell Got It Wrong, Honda Got It Right

Gary Ilminen -
0
Orwell got it wrong. In 1984, the world—at least a good portion of the motorcycling world—was under the control of Big Red and the Honda V4 Sabre and Magna.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling