Monday, October 7, 2019
Marc Marquez Grows His GP Title Net Worth to 8 after Thailand Win

Marc Marquez: 2019 MotoGP Champion Recap

A quick look at Marc Marquez’s performance so far in 2019 MotoGP quickly displays how he had secured his eighth GP title that includes six premier-class titles.

Except for his DNF due to a crash at Circuit of the Americas in Texas, the 26-year-old Spaniard finished second or better at every round. Nine of those were wins, including his dominating performance and last-corner victory at the Thailand Grand Prix at Buriram Circuit.

Marquez wins Thailand MotoGPAfter trading fastest laps, Marquez and Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo settled into their rhythm and Marquez waited for his moment to attack. The final laps were explosive as the 2019 champ launched an all out assault on the young French rider, moving ahead as the last lap began.

But just like numerous other races this season, the Thailand GP would go down to the final corner where Marquez made the move to clinch the 2019 MotoGP World Championship in style.

With 325 points, nine wins, 14 podiums, nine poles and 10 fastest laps – Marquez becomes the MotoGP World Champion alongside the Repsol Honda Team for the sixth time and takes the eighth World Championship of his career. The victory is also Honda’s 150th in the MotoGP class – an achievement no other manufacturer has been able to match.

“I’m very happy. I’m so happy,” Marc Marquez says. “When you have an advantage like I had you realise you are so close to the championship but you need to find something to keep you motivated. Today it was winning the race and it’s what I did. Fabio was so fast during the race but I never gave up, even during the middle of the race where it looked like he was escaping.

Marquez 8-Ball Helmet“It was a beautiful way to win the championship – even if I wasn’t thinking about it on the last lap! Arriving in parc ferme with the whole Repsol Honda Team there was fantastic; it’s a dream to do it with the whole fan club and the nice celebration. Every year is special, it’s not easy to keep everything perfect each year to fight for the title and I had a very hard winter with the injury but myself, the team and HRC managed it well. Now we’ll enjoy this feeling a little bit!”

Yoshishige Nomura, HRC President, also commented: “Marc Marquez did a magnificent job once again to win his sixth MotoGP title on Honda’s 60th anniversary of World Grand Prix racing. I wholeheartedly salute his dauntless riding that mesmerizes his fans, supported by his persistent training and mature attitude towards racing. I’m grateful for all the support in winning the championship he had from the team staff, the many sponsors who support our racing activities, and MotoGP fans worldwide.”

For the past six years in the MotoGP Class, Marquez has achieved:

  • 123 Starts
  • 53 Wins
  • 91 Podiums
  • 61 Pole Positions
  • 54 Fastest Laps
  • 2180 Total Points

And there’s time to imrpove these stats; the 2019 MotoGP Championship begins its final run of four rounds in two weeks at Motegi in Japan.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

Repsol Honda’s Marquez – Photo Gallery

Previous article2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 First Look (6 Fast Facts)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

