2019 Aragon MotoGP Results: Recap, News and Points

The 2019 MotoGP Championship headed to Spain for the third of four times this weekend, round 14 taking place at the Motorland Aragon circuit.

Heading into the weekend, Marc Marquez was the clear favorite. He had won their four times before in the premier class, including the last three years. Come Friday, the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot dominated free practice.

He followed that up with claiming his ninth pole of the season, though he was off the best lap time he achieved in 2015.

The 26-year-old Spaniard continued his strong performance with a flawless performance during Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix where he started his 200th career GP. And we mean flawless – he ran consistent 1:49s for most of the race, and finished by 4.863 seconds ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Claiming third was yet another Ducati rider – Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller, who finished 5.430 seconds back. Both Ducati riders beat the man who remained in second for most of the race, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard rode consistently and smooth, but could not get an edge on Marquez. He was then passed by Dovizioso with three laps remaining, and beat to the checkered flag by the by Miller.

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo finished in a lonely fifth, and was nearly 9 seconds behind. He was followed by LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Aprilia Racing Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, Team Suzuki’s Alex Rins and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami

After claining his eighth win of 2019, Marquez has 300 points and leads Dovizioso by 98 points. The next closest rider in points is Rins with 156.

The series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit. Marquez beat Dovi at last year’s GP in Thailand, and will surely be the favorite there again.

Following are the official results. A more indepth report will follow.

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 25 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 166.9 41’57.221 2 20 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 166.6 +4.836 3 16 43 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing Ducati 166.6 +5.430 4 13 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 166.6 +5.811 5 11 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 166.4 +8.924 6 10 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 166.3 +10.390 7 9 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 166.3 +10.441 8 8 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 165.4 +23.623 9 7 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 165.1 +27.998 10 6 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 164.9 +31.242 11 5 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 164.8 +32.624 12 4 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team Ducati 164.8 +33.043 13 3 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 164.8 +33.063 14 2 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 164.8 +33.363 15 1 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 164.6 +36.358 16 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing Ducati 164.3 +41.295 17 82 Mika KALLIO FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 164.1 +42.983 18 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 164.1 +43.880 19 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Racing Team Aprilia 164.1 +44.279 20 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 163.9 +46.087 21 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 163.9 +47.308 Not Finished 1st Lap 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 0 Lap

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 14 of 19 rounds)