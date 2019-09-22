2019 Aragon MotoGP Results: Recap, News and Points

2019 Aragon MotoGP Results
The 2019 MotoGP Championship headed to Spain for the third of four times this weekend, round 14 taking place at the Motorland Aragon circuit.
Heading into the weekend, Marc Marquez was the clear favorite. He had won their four times before in the premier class, including the last three years. Come Friday, the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot dominated free practice.
He followed that up with claiming his ninth pole of the season, though he was off the best lap time he achieved in 2015.
The 26-year-old Spaniard continued his strong performance with a flawless performance during Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix where he started his 200th career GP. And we mean flawless – he ran consistent 1:49s for most of the race, and finished by 4.863 seconds ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.
Claiming third was yet another Ducati rider – Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller, who finished 5.430 seconds back. Both Ducati riders beat the man who remained in second for most of the race, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.
The Spaniard rode consistently and smooth, but could not get an edge on Marquez. He was then passed by Dovizioso with three laps remaining, and beat to the checkered flag by the by Miller.
Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo finished in a lonely fifth, and was nearly 9 seconds behind. He was followed by LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Aprilia Racing Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, Team Suzuki’s Alex Rins and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami
After claining his eighth win of 2019, Marquez has 300 points and leads Dovizioso by 98 points. The next closest rider in points is Rins with 156.
The series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit. Marquez beat Dovi at last year’s GP in Thailand, and will surely be the favorite there again.
Following are the official results. A more indepth report will follow.
2019 Aragon MotoGP Results
|Pos.
|Points
|Num.
|Rider
|Nation
|Team
|Bike
|Km/h
|Time/Gap
|1
|25
|93
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|166.9
|41’57.221
|2
|20
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|166.6
|+4.836
|3
|16
|43
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|166.6
|+5.430
|4
|13
|12
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|166.6
|+5.811
|5
|11
|20
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|FRA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|166.4
|+8.924
|6
|10
|35
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|GBR
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|Honda
|166.3
|+10.390
|7
|9
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|166.3
|+10.441
|8
|8
|46
|Valentino ROSSI
|ITA
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|165.4
|+23.623
|9
|7
|42
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|165.1
|+27.998
|10
|6
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|Honda
|164.9
|+31.242
|11
|5
|29
|Andrea IANNONE
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|164.8
|+32.624
|12
|4
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|164.8
|+33.043
|13
|3
|88
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|POR
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|164.8
|+33.063
|14
|2
|36
|Joan MIR
|SPA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|164.8
|+33.363
|15
|1
|53
|Tito RABAT
|SPA
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|164.6
|+36.358
|16
|63
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|ITA
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|164.3
|+41.295
|17
|82
|Mika KALLIO
|FIN
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|164.1
|+42.983
|18
|17
|Karel ABRAHAM
|CZE
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|164.1
|+43.880
|19
|38
|Bradley SMITH
|GBR
|Aprilia Racing Team
|Aprilia
|164.1
|+44.279
|20
|99
|Jorge LORENZO
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|163.9
|+46.087
|21
|55
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAL
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|163.9
|+47.308
|Not Finished 1st Lap
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|0 Lap
2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 14 of 19 rounds)
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Nation
|Points
|1
|Marc MARQUEZ
|Honda
|SPA
|300
|2
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|Ducati
|ITA
|202
|3
|Alex RINS
|Suzuki
|SPA
|156
|4
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|Ducati
|ITA
|155
|5
|Maverick VIÑALES
|Yamaha
|SPA
|147
|6
|Valentino ROSSI
|Yamaha
|ITA
|137
|7
|Fabio QUARTARARO
|Yamaha
|FRA
|123
|8
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati
|AUS
|117
|9
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|Honda
|GBR
|98
|10
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|Yamaha
|ITA
|80
|11
|Pol ESPARGARO
|KTM
|SPA
|77
|12
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|Honda
|JPN
|68
|13
|Joan MIR
|Suzuki
|SPA
|49
|14
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|Aprilia
|SPA
|46
|15
|Andrea IANNONE
|Aprilia
|ITA
|32
|16
|Francesco BAGNAIA
|Ducati
|ITA
|29
|17
|Miguel OLIVEIRA
|KTM
|POR
|29
|18
|Johann ZARCO
|KTM
|FRA
|27
|19
|Jorge LORENZO
|Honda
|SPA
|23
|20
|Tito RABAT
|Ducati
|SPA
|18
|21
|Stefan BRADL
|Honda
|GER
|16
|22
|Michele PIRRO
|Ducati
|ITA
|9
|23
|Sylvain GUINTOLI
|Suzuki
|FRA
|7
|24
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|KTM
|MAL
|7
|25
|Karel ABRAHAM
|Ducati
|CZE
|5
|26
|Bradley SMITH
|Aprilia
|GBR
|27
|Mika KALLIO
|KTM
|FIN