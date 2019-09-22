Sunday, September 22, 2019
2019 Aragon MotoGP Results: Recap, News and Points

The 2019 MotoGP Championship headed to Spain for the third of four times this weekend, round 14 taking place at the Motorland Aragon circuit.

Heading into the weekend, Marc Marquez was the clear favorite. He had won their four times before in the premier class, including the last three years. Come Friday, the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot dominated free practice.

Honda’s Marc Marquez

He followed that up with claiming his ninth pole of the season, though he was off the best lap time he achieved in 2015.

The 26-year-old Spaniard continued his strong performance with a flawless performance during Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon Grand Prix where he started his 200th career GP. And we mean flawless – he ran consistent 1:49s for most of the race, and finished by 4.863 seconds ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Claiming third was yet another Ducati rider – Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller, who finished 5.430 seconds back. Both Ducati riders beat the man who remained in second for most of the race, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard rode consistently and smooth, but could not get an edge on Marquez. He was then passed by Dovizioso with three laps remaining, and beat to the checkered flag by the by Miller.

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo finished in a lonely fifth, and was nearly 9 seconds behind. He was followed by LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Aprilia Racing Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, Team Suzuki’s Alex Rins and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami

After claining his eighth win of 2019, Marquez has 300 points and leads Dovizioso by 98 points. The next closest rider in points is Rins with 156.

The series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit. Marquez beat Dovi at last year’s GP in Thailand, and will surely be the favorite there again.

Following are the official results. A more indepth report will follow.

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap
1 25 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 166.9 41’57.221
2 20 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 166.6 +4.836
3 16 43 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing Ducati 166.6 +5.430
4 13 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 166.6 +5.811
5 11 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 166.4 +8.924
6 10 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 166.3 +10.390
7 9 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 166.3 +10.441
8 8 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 165.4 +23.623
9 7 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 165.1 +27.998
10 6 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 164.9 +31.242
11 5 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 164.8 +32.624
12 4 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team Ducati 164.8 +33.043
13 3 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 164.8 +33.063
14 2 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 164.8 +33.363
15 1 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 164.6 +36.358
16 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing Ducati 164.3 +41.295
17 82 Mika KALLIO FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 164.1 +42.983
18 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 164.1 +43.880
19 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Racing Team Aprilia 164.1 +44.279
20 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 163.9 +46.087
21 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 163.9 +47.308
Not Finished 1st Lap
21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 0 Lap

 

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 14 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points
1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 300
2 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 202
3 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 156
4 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 155
5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 147
6 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 137
7 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 123
8 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 117
9 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 98
10 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 80
11 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 77
12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 68
13 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 49
14 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 46
15 Andrea IANNONE Aprilia ITA 32
16 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 29
17 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 29
18 Johann ZARCO KTM FRA 27
19 Jorge LORENZO Honda SPA 23
20 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 18
21 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 16
22 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 9
23 Sylvain GUINTOLI Suzuki FRA 7
24 Hafizh SYAHRIN KTM MAL 7
25 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 5
26 Bradley SMITH Aprilia GBR
27 Mika KALLIO KTM FIN

