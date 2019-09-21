2019 Aragon MotoGP Qualifying Results: Marquez Claims Pole #9

2019 Aragon MotoGP Qualifying Results

The man who claimed the past three wins at Motorland Aragon, Marc Marquez, put in a dominating performance Saturday to claim the pole – his ninth of 2019 MotoGP.

After some morning showers, the Repsol Honda RC213V set the pace early in the second qualifying session, posting a 1:47.009. This allowed him to secure his 89th Grand Prix pole.

Marquez’s pole lap was quick, but still off the lap record he set on the track during qualifying in 2015 – a 1:46.653. Joining him on the front row for Sunday’s 23-lap MotoGP are Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales. Quartararo trailed by 0.327 of a second, and VInales 0.463.

“I feel really good this weekend, much better than in Misano,” says Marc Marquez, who also led Friday’s practice at Aragon. “Pole position was important but it’s true that the fastest lap of the weekend was in FP1! I expected more from the second run but I made a couple of mistakes.

“I knew I had to control the risk a little bit as the wind direction had changed today and it was more disturbing than yesterday. In FP4 I had a strong rhythm and this is the most important point. The Yamaha riders aren’t far and we have to keep an eye on the weather, so still there is a lot that could happen.”

Qualifying in fourth is Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller. He will be joined on row two by Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro and Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi.

Rounding out the top 10 in MotoGP qualifying were LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, Team Ecstar Suzuki’s Joan Mir and Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

