Friday, September 20, 2019
Marquez Tops Aragon MotoGP Friday Practice by 1.1 Seconds

2019 Aragon MotoGP Friday Practice News

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez further proved Friday why he’s the clear favorite for this weekend’s 14th round of MotoGP at Motorland Aragon.

The 26-year-old Spaniard finished the opening day of free practice at his home circuit by 1.145 seconds ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

Honda’s Marc Marquez

Marquez’s quick time arrived from the first of two free practices. He crashed out of the second free practice, which was led by Vinales, but he remained far ahead from his FP1 times.

Marquez, who has four wins at Aragon including the last three rounds held there, was only two-tenths of a second off the lap time that he set in 2015 during qualifying.

“Today we started very well and actually we ended quite well too,” Marc Marquez says. “In the morning we did our time attack, I felt good and with the potential weather tomorrow I thought it was best. It was a quite good lap!

“In the afternoon we worked a lot with used tires and unfortunately had a small crash but we learned a lot from it. Aside from this little fall everything went well and I think there’s still some more time to find.”

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales at Aragon MotoGP Friday practice 2019
Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

When the Friday practice sessions are combined, Marquez led three Yamaha YZR-M1 pilots – Vinales, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi (-1.202) and Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo (-1.248).

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro was fifth fastest, 1.523 seconds behind, and was followed by the quickest Ducati rider, Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller (-1.573).

Rounding out the top 10 during Friday’s Aragon MotoGP free practice were LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir, and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro.

The riders return to the Motorland Aragon circuit Saturday for two more free practices and qualifying.

Ducati Dovizioso at Aragon MotoGP Friday practice 2019
Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon MotoGP will also be a historic one for Marquez as he starts his 200th GP race. After 13 of 19 rounds, he enters Motorland Aragon with a 93-point lead over Dovizioso.

And Marquez is the clear favorite; since Marquez joined the premier class in 2013, he has claimed four wins in Aragon (2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018) and four poles. He will also have his home crowd cheering him on as he looks to claim a sixth premier-class MotoGP title.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 Aragon MotoGP Friday Practice Results (Combined)

Pos. Rider Time
1 Marc Marquez 01’46.869
2 Maverick Viñales 01’48.014
3 Valentino Rossi 01’48.071
4 Fabio Quartararo 01’48.117
5 Pol Espargaro 01’48.392
6 Jack Miller 01’48.442
7 Cal Crutchlow 01’48.450
8 Andrea Dovizioso 01’48.477
9 Joan Mir 01’48.641
10 Aleix Espargaro 01’48.704
11 Alex Rins 01’48.737
12 Danilo Petrucci 01’48.873
13 Takaaki Nakagami 01’48.923
14 Franco Morbidelli 01’49.104
15 Andrea Iannone 01’49.236

Previous articleDucati Builds 100,000th Multistrada: Confirms V4 MST for 2021
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

