Thursday, September 19, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP 2019 Aragon MotoGP Preview: Leader Marquez to Start 200th Race

2019 Aragon MotoGP Preview: Leader Marquez to Start 200th Race

2019 Aragon MotoGP Preview

Last week Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez made history once again after his last-lap pass for victory at the San Marino Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Spaniard claimed his 77th GP victory across all classes, including 51 premier MotoGP wins. This allowed Marquez to pass Mike Hailwood for fourth overall in most wins behind Angel Nieto (90), Valentino Rossi (115) and Giacomo Agostini (122).

With only a few days of downtime, Marquez and the rest of the MotoGP pilots head directly to Spain for this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix – the third of four 2019 races on Spanish soil.

Honda’s Marc Marquez and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

Sunday’s 23-lap Aragon MotoGP will also be a historic one for Marquez as he starts his 200th GP race. After 13 of 19 rounds, he enters Motorland Aragon with a 93-point lead over Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

And Marquez is the clear favorite; since Marquez joined the premier class in 2013, he has claimed four wins in Aragon (2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018) and four poles. He will also have his home crowd cheering him on as he looks to claim a sixth premier-class title.

“After a fantastic win in Misano I am excited to race again, especially in Aragon where I really feel like I am at home as it is so close to Cervera,” Marc Marquez says.

“It’s where the most people from my hometown come to watch and always the fans help to give me something extra. We have a good lead in the championship but it doesn’t change how we approach the weekend, we keep pushing and trying to achieve our maximum. Let’s see what happens in Aragon!”

marquez motogp aragon preview
Honda’s Marc Marquez

Repsol Honda says The circuit presents several set up challenges for the team and several key points for the riders. Turn two is always a critical point, the right hand side of the tire cool after the long straight and final corners. Last year turn 10 was named after Marquez.

Dovizioso will present some challenges to Marquez, though he has never won in Aragon. The Italian Ducati GP19 pilot has two podiums at Aragon – third in 2012 and second last season behind Marquez.

“Motorland is one of the most unusual tracks in the calendar,” Andrea Dovizioso says. “In the past I had never really scored any good results, but last year we were very competitive and we finished second, so we arrive at the race weekend with this memory and this mentality.

“Obviously, as we could see at Misano, each race is a world unto itself and everything can change from one year to another, but we will try and be fast to get in amongst the leading positions throughout the weekend.”

The next closest rider in points is Dovizioso’s teammate Petrucci, who is 124 points behind Marquez, and two points ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

The riders get on track Friday for free practice followed by Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s Grand Prix. For local television times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV Schedule.

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 13 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 275
2 Andrea Dovizioso 182
3 Danilo Petrucci 151
4 Alex Rins 149
5 Maverick Viñales 134
6 Valentino Rossi 129
7 Fabio Quartararo 112
8 Jack Miller 101
9 Cal Crutchlow 88
10 Franco Morbidelli 80
11 Pol Espargaro 77
12 Takaaki Nakagami 62
13 Joan Mir 47
14 Aleix Espargaro 37
15 Francesco Bagnaia 29
16 Andrea Iannone 27
17 Johann Zarco 27
18 Miguel Oliveira 26
19 Jorge Lorenzo 23
20 Tito Rabat 17
21 Stefan Bradl 16
22 Michele Pirro 9
23 Hafizh Syahrin 7
24 Sylvain Guintoli 7
25 Karel Abraham 5
26 Bradley Smith 0

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

