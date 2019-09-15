Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Revealed (22 Photos)

Rossi Shows off Drudi-designed AGV Pista GP R at San Marino GP

It’s time for the Octo San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, and that means lively new Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano helmet livery for his home MotoGP round. The AGV Pista GP R’s graphics are designed by famed helmet artist Aldo Drudi, and it’s a helmet that is undoubtedly close to The Doctor’s heart.

The sun and the moon are always part of the Rossi helmet tradition, and Drudi has presented them in strikingly unorthodox ways that honor the Romagna cuisine that Rossi grew up on. The name for the design: Menù di Misano.

Representing the sun is piadina flatbread, a traditional local favorite. The dough is made with white flour, olive oil (or lard), salt and water. It is cooked in a teggia (Romagnol for “terracotta dish”) for authenticity, though griddles or pans can be used. Stuffed inside are such goodies as cheese, cold cuts, vegetables, or sweet fillings.

The moon is represented by a slice of watermelon, with its distinctive green, red, and white colors, with black seeds.

Adding to the Drudi design are Rossi’s pets—two dogs and a cat. The dogs feature t-shirts with 46 proudly displayed, and their hats have the distinctive Rossi turtle. The tabby cat has a hat with a pinwheel, while he brandishes a Forza Vale banner. A 58 next to the pets salutes Marco Simoncelli.

The AGV Pista GP R is the flagship helmet from the Italian brand. The helmet features a carbon fiber shell with a collarbone-friendly shape, five-density EPS liner, metal air vents (five intake, two exhaust), biplano spoiler, and compatibility with racing suits. It has a 190-degree horizontal field of view, as well as an 85-degree vertical field of view. Sizing ranges from XS to XXL, with four shell sizes covering the range.

Rossi will be starting the 2019 San Marino GP from the third row. He sits in P6 in the MotoGP World Championship standings going into the San Marino GP—134 points behind leader Marc Márquez and two points back of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teammate Maverick Viñales, who sits on pole at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Photo Gallery