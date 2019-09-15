2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Though he only led a single lap of 27 during the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Marc Marquez led the most important one – the final lap.

The Repsol Honda pilot began from fifth on the grid after struggling throughout practice and qualifying, but was into second on lap four after passing the pole man Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

From there he fought with leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) for the rest of the race. He was able to pass Quartararo on at the beginning of the final lap, but Quartararo retook the led.

Marquez remained in attack mode, and made a pass again at turn 8, holding the led to the checkered flag. The 26-year-old Spaniard beat Quartararo by 0.903 of a second.

Claiming the final podium position, 1.636 seconds behind, was Vinales. These three were over 10 seconds ahead of the remaining 15 finishing MotoGP riders.

With his seventh win of 2019 MotoGP, Márquez surpasses Mike Hailwood for wins in all classes with 77, and also overtakes Giacomo Agostini with 89 podiums in the premier class.

After 13 of 19 rounds, Marquez leads Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished sixth in San Marino, by 93 points with 150 total points remaining.

“Honestly speaking, I knew it wasn’t necessary to win because I saw that Rins was out and Dovizioso was far from us but I had some extra motivation,” Marc Marquez says. “I just tried to stay with Fabio as close as I could and in the end I was weighing up whether to try or not. On the last lap I decided to go.

“I knew Fabio was very fast in Turn 3, so I made my move before that and closed corner as much as I could. Fabio rode a very strong race today. I raced as smart as I could and in the end it is nice to win in Italy, but even nicer to have 93 points of advantage.”

The home favorite Valentino Rossi piloted his Monster Energy Yamaha YZR-M1 to fourth, 12.660 of a second behind. He was followed by the other satellite Petronas Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli, and Dovizioso.

Rounding out the top 10 were Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro, who claimed his best career qualifying position with second; Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir; Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller; and Dovizioso’s teammate Danilo Petrucci.

The series now heads directly to Spain for the Aragon Grand Prix, which takes place September 22.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 42’25.163 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha FRA 00’00.903 3 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 00’01.636 4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 00’12.660 5 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha ITA 00’12.774 6 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 00’13.744 7 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 00’20.050 8 Joan Mir Suzuki ESP 00’22.512 9 Jack Miller Honda AUS 00’26.554 10 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 00’31.456 11 Johann Zarco KTM FRA 00’32.388 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 00’34.477 13 Tito Rabat Ducati ESP 00’35.325 14 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 00’47.247 15 Hafizh Syahrin KTM MYS 01’02.280

2019 MotoGP Results (after 13 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Points 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 275 2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 182 3 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 151 4 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 149 5 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 134 6 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 129 7 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha FRA 112 8 Jack Miller Ducati AUS 101 9 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 88 10 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha ITA 80 11 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 77 12 Takaaki Nakagami Honda JPN 62 13 Joan Mir Suzuki ESP 47 14 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 37 15 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati ITA 29 16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia ITA 27 17 Johann Zarco KTM FRA 27 18 Miguel Oliveira KTM PRT 26 19 Jorge Lorenzo Honda ESP 23 20 Tito Rabat Ducati ESP 17 21 Stefan Bradl Ducati DEU 16 22 Michele Pirro Ducati ITA 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin KTM MYS 7 24 Sylvain Guintoli Kawasaki FRA 7 25 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 5 26 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 0

2019 San Marino MotoGP Qualifying Results (September 14)

Except for Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez leading the fourth and final MotoGP free practice Saturday of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Yamaha YZR-M1 machinery dominated the FP sessions.

Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales were the top riders.

But it would be Vinales – who claimed the Assen GP win – that would dominate qualifying.

After swapping bikes twice during qualifying 2 (Q2), Vinales put in the best time of 1:32.265 on his final lap, which also became a new lap record.

Vinales claimed his second pole of the season by 0.295 of a second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro. This was the KTM RC16 prototype pilot’s best qualifying position of his career.

Taking the final top-row qualifying position was Quartararo, who trailed by 0.306 of a second.

“I’m really happy and excited, because we created a really good atmosphere and a really good weekend so far,” says Maverick Vinales.

“Of course, we don’t finish until the Sunday, but we’re enjoying the moment because it’s always difficult to be in P1 on the Saturday. We’ve worked well for the race, the rhythm is there, we have a great pace in the last laps.

“We are going to try our best! I’m excited and happy about how it’s all working, the team is putting in a great effort. During the test we worked really hard on the slippery conditions and that’s why we are at the front now. Honestly, since the first day here all the Yamahas have been working well, but somehow we created better grip than the others. There are also other riders that are pretty close, so we will see at the end.

“My objective is to take the lead from the first corner and then push at my maximum. For sure I’ll be going for the victory. This is a good track for me, I have nothing to lose and everything to win. Any result will be good, but we have to feel like we fight for the victory.”

Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli qualified fourth, just ahead of the current point leader, four-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda RC213V.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who trails points leader Marquez by 78 points, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, Red Bull KTM’s Johann Zarco, and the Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, respectively.

The riders return to Misano Circuit Sunday for the 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix. For local television times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV Schedule.

2019 San Marino MotoGP Qualifying Results