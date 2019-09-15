Sunday, September 15, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP 2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

Though he only led a single lap of 27 during the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Marc Marquez led the most important one – the final lap.

The Repsol Honda pilot began from fifth on the grid after struggling throughout practice and qualifying, but was into second on lap four after passing the pole man Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Honda's Marc Marquez at Misano MotoGP 2019
Honda’s Marc Marquez

From there he fought with leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) for the rest of the race. He was able to pass Quartararo on at the beginning of the final lap, but Quartararo retook the led.

Marquez remained in attack mode, and made a pass again at turn 8, holding the led to the checkered flag. The 26-year-old Spaniard beat Quartararo by 0.903 of a second.

Claiming the final podium position, 1.636 seconds behind, was Vinales. These three were over 10 seconds ahead of the remaining 15 finishing MotoGP riders.

2019 Misano MotoGP Results
Yamaha’s Quartararo leds Honda’s Marquez

With his seventh win of 2019 MotoGP, Márquez surpasses Mike Hailwood for wins in all classes with 77, and also overtakes Giacomo Agostini with 89 podiums in the premier class.

After 13 of 19 rounds, Marquez leads Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished sixth in San Marino, by 93 points with 150 total points remaining.

“Honestly speaking, I knew it wasn’t necessary to win because I saw that Rins was out and Dovizioso was far from us but I had some extra motivation,” Marc Marquez says. “I just tried to stay with Fabio as close as I could and in the end I was weighing up whether to try or not. On the last lap I decided to go.

“I knew Fabio was very fast in Turn 3, so I made my move before that and closed corner as much as I could. Fabio rode a very strong race today. I raced as smart as I could and in the end it is nice to win in Italy, but even nicer to have 93 points of advantage.”

Fabio Quartararo in San Marino GP 2019
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo

The home favorite Valentino Rossi piloted his Monster Energy Yamaha YZR-M1 to fourth, 12.660 of a second behind. He was followed by the other satellite Petronas Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli, and Dovizioso.

Rounding out the top 10 were Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro, who claimed his best career qualifying position with second; Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir; Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller; and Dovizioso’s teammate Danilo Petrucci.

The series now heads directly to Spain for the Aragon Grand Prix, which takes place September 22.

Maverick Vinales at Misano MotoGP
Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Marc Marquez 42’25.163
2 Fabio Quartararo 00’00.903
3 Maverick Viñales 00’01.636
4 Valentino Rossi 00’12.660
5 Franco Morbidelli 00’12.774
6 Andrea Dovizioso 00’13.744
7 Pol Espargaro 00’20.050
8 Joan Mir 00’22.512
9 Jack Miller 00’26.554
10 Danilo Petrucci 00’31.456
11 Johann Zarco 00’32.388
12 Aleix Espargaro 00’34.477
13 Tito Rabat 00’35.325
14 Jorge Lorenzo 00’47.247
15 Hafizh Syahrin 01’02.280

 

2019 MotoGP Results (after 13 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 275
2 Andrea Dovizioso 182
3 Danilo Petrucci 151
4 Alex Rins 149
5 Maverick Viñales 134
6 Valentino Rossi 129
7 Fabio Quartararo 112
8 Jack Miller 101
9 Cal Crutchlow 88
10 Franco Morbidelli 80
11 Pol Espargaro 77
12 Takaaki Nakagami 62
13 Joan Mir 47
14 Aleix Espargaro 37
15 Francesco Bagnaia 29
16 Andrea Iannone 27
17 Johann Zarco 27
18 Miguel Oliveira 26
19 Jorge Lorenzo 23
20 Tito Rabat 17
21 Stefan Bradl 16
22 Michele Pirro 9
23 Hafizh Syahrin 7
24 Sylvain Guintoli 7
25 Karel Abraham 5
26 Bradley Smith 0

 

2019 San Marino MotoGP Qualifying Results (September 14)

Except for Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez leading the fourth and final MotoGP free practice Saturday of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Yamaha YZR-M1 machinery dominated the FP sessions.

Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales were the top riders.

2019 San Marino MotoGP Qualifying - Maverick Vinales
Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

But it would be Vinales – who claimed the Assen GP win – that would dominate qualifying.

After swapping bikes twice during qualifying 2 (Q2), Vinales put in the best time of 1:32.265 on his final lap, which also became a new lap record.

Vinales claimed his second pole of the season by 0.295 of a second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro. This was the KTM RC16 prototype pilot’s best qualifying position of his career.

2019 Misano MotoGP Qualifying Marc Marquez Honda
Honda’s Marc Marquez

Taking the final top-row qualifying position was Quartararo, who trailed by 0.306 of a second.

“I’m really happy and excited, because we created a really good atmosphere and a really good weekend so far,” says Maverick Vinales.

“Of course, we don’t finish until the Sunday, but we’re enjoying the moment because it’s always difficult to be in P1 on the Saturday. We’ve worked well for the race, the rhythm is there, we have a great pace in the last laps.

“We are going to try our best! I’m excited and happy about how it’s all working, the team is putting in a great effort. During the test we worked really hard on the slippery conditions and that’s why we are at the front now. Honestly, since the first day here all the Yamahas have been working well, but somehow we created better grip than the others. There are also other riders that are pretty close, so we will see at the end.

“My objective is to take the lead from the first corner and then push at my maximum. For sure I’ll be going for the victory. This is a good track for me, I have nothing to lose and everything to win. Any result will be good, but we have to feel like we fight for the victory.”

Yamaha Fabio Quartararo Misano MotoGP Qualifying 2019
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo

Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli qualified fourth, just ahead of the current point leader, four-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda RC213V.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who trails points leader Marquez by 78 points, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, Red Bull KTM’s Johann Zarco, and the Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, respectively.

The riders return to Misano Circuit Sunday for the 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix. For local television times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV Schedule.

Ducati Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP Qualifying San Marino
Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

2019 San Marino MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Maverick Viñales 01’32.265
2 Pol Espargaro 01’32.560
3 Fabio Quartararo 01’32.571
4 Franco Morbidelli 01’32.710
5 Marc Marquez 01’32.742
6 Andrea Dovizioso 01’33.038
7 Valentino Rossi 01’33.079
8 Johann Zarco 01’33.123
9 Alex Rins 01’33.265
10 Joan Mir 01’33.431
11 Takaaki Nakagami 01’33.449
12 Michele Pirro 01’33.461
13 Francesco Bagnaia 01’33.488
14 Cal Crutchlow 01’33.516
15 Aleix Espargaro 01’33.522

Previous articleValentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Revealed (22 Photos)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Gear / Parts

Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Revealed (22 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Rossi Shows off Drudi-designed AGV Pista GP R at San Marino GP It’s time for the Octo San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix,...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review Not seen since the demise of the Dyna line, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns as a Softail with...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup Revealed The much-rumored Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is here. It will be powering seven 2020 Indian models in the...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Portugal World Superbike Results: Rea/Bautista Split Wins

Ron Lieback -
0
Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Ducati's Alvaro Bautista split wins at the 2019 Portugal World Superbike round, Rea leaving with a 91-point advantage.
Read more
Touring / Travel

AMA Partners with EagleRider: Initiation Fee Waived

AMA -
0
A new benefit announced by the American Motorcyclist Association provides members with easy access to the Club EagleRider program.
Read more
Reviews

Motorcycle Gadget Watch: Risk Racing Light Mine

Gary Ilminen -
0
We all love gadgets, particularly those that are handy, affordable and in some way make life a little easier, right? Check out this one from Risk Racing.
Read more
MotoGP

2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano (Updated)

Ron Lieback -
0
2019 San Marino MotoGP Results from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Though he only led a single lap of 27 during the San Marino Grand...
Read more
Gear / Parts

Valentino Rossi 2019 Misano Helmet Revealed (22 Photos)

Don Williams -
0
Rossi Shows off Drudi-designed AGV Pista GP R at San Marino GP It’s time for the Octo San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix,...
Read more
Reviews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review (11 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Review Not seen since the demise of the Dyna line, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns as a Softail with...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Indian Thunder Stroke 116 Lineup Revealed The much-rumored Indian Thunder Stroke 116 is here. It will be powering seven 2020 Indian models in the...
Read more
Reviews

2019 Portugal World Superbike Results: Rea/Bautista Split Wins

Ron Lieback -
0
Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Ducati's Alvaro Bautista split wins at the 2019 Portugal World Superbike round, Rea leaving with a 91-point advantage.
Read more
Touring / Travel

AMA Partners with EagleRider: Initiation Fee Waived

AMA -
0
A new benefit announced by the American Motorcyclist Association provides members with easy access to the Club EagleRider program.
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling