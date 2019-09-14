2019 San Marino MotoGP Results (Updated Daily): Qualifying

2019 San Marino MotoGP Qualifying Results

Except for Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez leading the fourth and final MotoGP free practice Saturday of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Yamaha YZR-M1 machinery dominated the FP sessions.

Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales were the top riders.

But it would be Vinales – who claimed the Assen GP win – that would dominate qualifying.

After swapping bikes twice during qualifying 2 (Q2), Vinales put in the best time of 1:32.265 on his final lap, which also became a new lap record.

Vinales claimed his second pole of the season by 0.295 of a second ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro. This was the KTM RC16 prototype pilot’s best qualifying position of his career.

Taking the final top-row qualifying position was Quartararo, who trailed by 0.306 of a second.

“I’m really happy and excited, because we created a really good atmosphere and a really good weekend so far,” says Maverick Vinales.

“Of course, we don’t finish until the Sunday, but we’re enjoying the moment because it’s always difficult to be in P1 on the Saturday. We’ve worked well for the race, the rhythm is there, we have a great pace in the last laps.

“We are going to try our best! I’m excited and happy about how it’s all working, the team is putting in a great effort. During the test we worked really hard on the slippery conditions and that’s why we are at the front now. Honestly, since the first day here all the Yamahas have been working well, but somehow we created better grip than the others. There are also other riders that are pretty close, so we will see at the end.

“My objective is to take the lead from the first corner and then push at my maximum. For sure I’ll be going for the victory. This is a good track for me, I have nothing to lose and everything to win. Any result will be good, but we have to feel like we fight for the victory.”

Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli qualified fourth, just ahead of the current point leader, four-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda RC213V.

Rounding out the top 10 were Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who trails points leader Marquez by 78 points, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, Red Bull KTM’s Johann Zarco, and the Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, respectively.

The riders return to Misano Circuit Sunday for the 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix. For local television times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV Schedule.

