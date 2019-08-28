Wednesday, August 28, 2019
2020 MotoGP Schedule: 20-Round Calendar (Provisional)

Dorna has released the provisional 2020 MotoGP schedule, which features some significant changes over the 2019 calendar.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar grows one round to 20 due to the inclusion of the Finland Grand Prix at KymiRing in Litti, Finland.

Honda’s Marc Marquez, who chases his sixth premier-class title as 2019 MotoGP wraps up

KymiRing is contracted to host MotoGP for five years and brings back world-stage motorcycle racing to Finland for the first time since 1983. Grand Prix motorcycle racing was first held in Finland in 1962 and 1963 in Tampere. From 1964 through 1983, the series occurred in Imatra.

The other significant change on the 2020 schedule is a change of date for the Thai Grand Prix at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit, which debuted on the 2018 MotoGP calendar.

The round moves from October to March 22 when Chang will host round 2.

The 2020 MotoGP calendar begins March 8 under the floodlights in Qatar, and once again concludes at Spain’s Valencia circuit November 15.

Also included is the 2020 MotoGP test schedule.

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi

1. March 8: Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Qatar
2. March 22: Thai GP, Chang International Circuit, Thailand
3. April 5: Americas GP, Circuit of the Americas, United States
4. April 19: Argentina GP, Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina
5. May 3: Spanish GP, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Spain
6. May 17: French GP, Le Mans, France
7. May 31: Italian GP, Autodromo di Mugello, Italy
8. June 7: Catalunya GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain
9. June 21: German GP, Sachsenring, Germany
10. June 28: Dutch GP, TT Circuit Assen, The Netherlands
11. July 12, Finland GP, KymiRing, Finland
12: August 9: Czech GP, Automotodrom Brno, Czech Republic
13. August 16: Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring – Spielberg, Austria
14. August 30: British GP, Silverstone Circuit, United Kingdom
15. September 13: San Marino GP, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, San Marino
16. October 4: Aragon GP, MotorLand Aragon, Spain
17. October 18: Japanese GP, Twin Ring Motegi, Japan
18. October 25: Australian GP, Phillip Island Circuit, Australia
19. November 1: Malaysian GP, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
20. November 15: Valencia GP, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain

2020 MotoGP Test Schedule

November 25-26: Jerez Test, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Spain
February 2-4: Sepang Shakedown, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
February 7-9: Sepang Test, Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
February 22-24: Qatar Test, Losail International Circuit, Qatar

Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

