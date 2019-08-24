Marquez Claims Record Pole at Silverstone MotoGP Qualifying

2019 Silverstone MotoGP Qualifying Results

Marc Marquez could not touch Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo Friday during the opening day of free practice at Silverstone.

But that changed Saturday when the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot finished nearly a half of second ahead of Quartararo in the final free practice and then destroyed the lap record during his pole-setting qualifying session.

Marquez earned the pole with a best lap of 1:58.168 on the newly-paved Silverstone circuit – a time that was over three seconds faster than the record race lap that Marquez set in 2017 (2:01.560).

This was Marquez’s eighth pole of the 2019 MotoGP Championship and his 88th across all classes to 88 (the record). This is also the World Championship leader’s his fourth-straight pole, and 60th in the premier class.

Joining Marquez on the front row are Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi, who qualified 0.428 of a second behind, and Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller, who trailed Rossi by 0.006.

“With the first tire I felt really, really good and I just tried to find a good lap and I did my first lap alone,” Marc Marquez says. “When we went out with the second tire there was a fair bit of traffic, I was on top in the results so I did not want to push first.

“We were then waiting a bit and playing with our strategy and then on the last lap the tires were ready and we made a really good lap. Valentino was ahead, maybe a little too far because I couldn’t profit fully from the slipstream. I think we can be strong in the race tomorrow, but for sure there are many rivals for tomorrow.”

Quartararo qualified on top of the second row and will be joined by Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and Rossi’s teammate Maverick Vinales.

Rounding out the top 10 during Silverstone MotoGP qualifying were Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli, LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow and LCR Honda IDEMITSU’s Takaaki Nakagami.

Heading into Sunday’s 20-lap British Grand Prix, Marquez leads Dovizioso by 58 points. For more, read our 2019 Silverstone MotoGP Preview.

2019 British Grand Prix Qualifying Results