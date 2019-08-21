Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Motorcycle Racing News MotoGP 2019 British GP Preview: No Clear Favorite at Silverstone MotoGP
Motorcycle Racing News

2019 British GP Preview: No Clear Favorite at Silverstone MotoGP

2019 Silverstone MotoGP Preview

Last year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone was a historical one. Not because of a dominate rider, but rather the rain.

The Silverstone MotoGP was the first GP canceled since the 1980 Austrian Grand Prix at Salzburgring. The cancelation was due to big pools of water collecting on the track. The issues led to some fresh paving ahead of this year’s British Grand Prix, which is set for this weekend – and as of Wednesday, clear conditions are forecasted.

Ducati Team in 2018 Rainy Silverstone
Rain canceled the 2018 British Grand Prix

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez has a comfortable 58-point lead over Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, but there is no clear favorite at Silverstone if you focus on results on the track itself.

Since 2013, five different riders have won across four manufacturers at Silverstone:

  • Jorge Lorenzo (Yamaha), 2013
  • Marc Marquez (Honda), 2014
  • Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), 2015
  • Maverick Vinales (Suzuki), 2016
  • Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 2017

In regards to the track itself, the results are incredibly unpredictable. But if you look at the 2019 season so far, the results are very predictable. And here is where Marquez reigns.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has finished second or better at 10 of 11 rounds, including six victories. He just missed out on the last round in Austria to Dovizioso and is looking forward to riding the newly paved circuit.

Honda's Marc Marquez heads to 2019 British MotoGP with points lead
Honda’s Marc Marquez, the current points leader who won at Silverstone in 2014

Also, if he achieves another podium, he’ll equal Agostini’s 88 podiums in the premier class.

“Hopefully we can enjoy a great race in Silverstone,” Marc Marquez says. “We have certainly had some bad luck in the past, but this year we are showing that we are much stronger at circuits where in the past we haven’t been so I am feeling good for the weekend. We will see what the new surface is like because in the past Silverstone has been quite bumpy and of course we’ll see what the weather does.”

The other big news for the factory Honda team is the return of Marquez’s teammate Jorge Lorenzo. The five-time World Champion has been sidelined since breaking his back at round eight in Assen.

As for competitors, Marquez’s largest challenge will once again arrive from the man who beat him two weeks ago at Austria’s Red Bull Ring. Dovizioso is also the last winner at Silverstone, and his confidence is high.

“Nothing gives you more satisfaction and confidence than a victory, and so we come to Silverstone with our moral sky-high,” Andrea Dovizioso says. “Our result at the Red Bull Ring didn’t come about by chance, because we worked really well over the two successive race weekends and the results proved us to be right.

“Even though the characteristics of the British track are not as favorable to us as Brno and Zeltweg, we have already shown that we can also be quick at Silverstone, like in 2017 when we won the race. As always, the weather will play an important part and we have to be ready to adapt to any circumstances.”

Rossi heads to 2019 Silverstone MotoGP
Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi won Silverstone in 2015

Adapting to any circumstance is undoubtedly what the 2019 grid must do – especially with the newly paved surface. Though the weather forecast so far is calling for sunny conditions, things can change fast in the UK.

Practice begins Friday ahead of Saturday qualifying and Sunday’s 20-lap MotoGP.

For television times, visit 2019 MotoGP US TV Schedule.

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 230
2 Andrea Dovizioso 172
3 Danilo Petrucci 136
4 Alex Rins 124
5 Valentino Rossi 103
6 Maverick Viñales 102
7 Fabio Quartararo 92
8 Jack Miller 86
9 Cal Crutchlow 78
10 Takaaki Nakagami 62
11 Pol Espargaro 61
12 Franco Morbidelli 58
13 Joan Mir 39
14 Aleix Espargaro 33
15 Miguel Oliveira 26
16 Francesco Bagnaia 24
17 Johann Zarco 22
18 Andrea Iannone 21
19 Jorge Lorenzo 19
20 Stefan Bradl 16
21 Tito Rabat 14
22 Michele Pirro 9
23 Karel Abraham 4
24 Hafizh Syahrin 3
25 Sylvain Guintoli 3
26 Bradley Smith 0

Previous article2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Gets A Makeover Although black has been the go-to color for designers in recent years, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited First Look: The Motor Company has an impressive new replacement for the Road Glide Ultra touring motorcycle.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Returns Following a two-year hiatus, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns to the MoCo's lineup. The 2020 model has more power and...
Read more
Touring / Travel

5th Annual Riding for Warriors Motorcycle Ride Raises $25K

Staff -
0
2019 Riding for Warriors For the past four years, one of the highlights of the nonprofit Hope for the Warriors was its "Riding for Warriors"...
Read more
Classic and Custom Motorcycles

Galaxy Custom Mille Miglia X: Inside Look at a Custom BMW K Model

Don Williams -
0
Galaxy Custom Mille Miglia X: Exclusive Designer Interview When the stars align properly, the results can be transcendental. In the case of the Galaxy Custom Mille...
Read more
Motorcycle Racing News

Tim Gajser Clinches 2019 MXGP World Championship in Imola

Don Williams -
0
Team HRC’s Gajser Wins FIM Motocross World Championship Just days after his 23rd birthday, Team HRC’s Tim Gajser clinched his second MXGP World Championship at...
Read more
MotoGP

2019 British GP Preview: No Clear Favorite at Silverstone MotoGP

Ron Lieback -
0
Honda's Marquez has a comfortable 58-point lead over Ducati's Dovizioso, but there is no clear favorite at Silverstone due to winners there over 5 years.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Restyling Revealed (First Look)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Gets A Makeover Although black has been the go-to color for designers in recent years, the 2020 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic is...
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited First Look (5 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited First Look: The Motor Company has an impressive new replacement for the Road Glide Ultra touring motorcycle.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson CVO Lineup First Look (13 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
The 2020 Harley-Davidson CVO lineup consists of the new CVO Tri-Glide, along with updated editions of the CVO Limited tourer and CVO Street Glide bagger.
Read more
2020 Motorcycle Previews

2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S First Look (9 Fast Facts)

Ron Lieback -
0
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Returns Following a two-year hiatus, the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S returns to the MoCo's lineup. The 2020 model has more power and...
Read more
Touring / Travel

5th Annual Riding for Warriors Motorcycle Ride Raises $25K

Staff -
0
2019 Riding for Warriors For the past four years, one of the highlights of the nonprofit Hope for the Warriors was its "Riding for Warriors"...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 - Ultimate Motorcycling