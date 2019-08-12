Monday, August 12, 2019
2019 Austria MotoGP Results: Ducati Continues Streak at Red Bull Ring
2019 Austria MotoGP Results: Ducati Continues Streak at Red Bull Ring

When we previewed the Austrian Grand Prix, we said the reigning five-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez may lose some edge following the 28-lap race at Red Bull Ring.

Marquez impressed, leading Friday’s free practice and claiming his third pole at the Red Bull Ring since racing returned to Austria  in 2016. One thing Marquez could never do, though, is win in Austria; he was beat by Ducati machinery every singe time.

Ducati's Dovizioso and Honda's Marc Marquez
And after a back-and-forth battle with Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso for practically the entire race, Marquez looked like he’d finally achieve a win at the Red Bull Ring – the only venue on the 2019 MotoGP schedule where he never had claimed a victory.

But Dovizioso made a last-turn pass, and earned his second victory of the season, and second win at the Red Bull Ring. This makes for four-straight Ducati wins in Austria since the venue returned to the MotoGP Championship in 2016.

Dovizioso qualified third, and used the Desmosedici GP19’s power to quickly get into second behind Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. Dovi took the lead on lap six, and a battle began between him and Marquez. Dovizioso would be credited with leading nine laps, and Marquez 13.

2019 Austria MotoGP Results
What mattered was Dovizioso crossing the finish line first, 0.213 of a second ahead of Marquez. Quartararo would take the final podium position, 6.117 seconds behind Marquez.

After 11 of 19 rounds, Dovizioso has now tightened the points gap. The Italian has 230 points, trailing Marquez by 58. This was Dovizioso’s second win of the season including his victory at the season opener in Qatar.

“Today I’m so happy, because this victory was really important for me,” Andrea Dovizioso says. “Towards the end of the race I had good right-side grip on the tyre and this allowed me to successfully attempt that incredible overtaking move at the final corner.

“My strategy for the race was to be aggressive right from the opening lap, but Marquez was more aggressive than me. He immediately tried to impose his rhythm but I was always able to respond and in the final stages I think he had more wear on his tires than me so I could stay right on his tail until the end, and attempt that crazy passing move on him at the final corner. I want to thank Ducati and my team because today we did everything just perfectly.”

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo at Austria MotoGP
As for Marquez, he now has earned 10 podium finishes in 11 races, which includes six wins.

“I’m happy because today we made a mistake with the rear tire, immediately I saw all the soft tires had better grip and even their consistency at the end was better than us,” Marc Marquez says.

“Even like this I tried because I’m Marc and I need to try! The second place is good, we missed in the last corner with a lot of sliding but Dovi did an incredible job. Still we are able to leave here with a 58-point lead so we will keep continuing like this. Even when we are not in the best shape, we are able to finish like this which is positive overall.”

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi finished fourth, just ahead of his teammate Maverick Vinales and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi at Red Bull Ring 2019 MotoGP
Rounding out the top 10 were Pramac Racing Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, Red Bull KTM’s Miguel Oliveira, Mission Winnow Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, and Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli.

The series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Marquez’s teammate Jorge Lorenzo is slated to return after injury.

Dovi and Marquez at Austrian MotoGP
2019 Austria Grand Prix MotoGP Results from Red Bull Ring

Pos. Rider Time
1 Andrea Dovizioso 39’34.771
2 Marc Marquez 39’34.984
3 Fabio Quartararo 39’40.888
4 Valentino Rossi 39’42.490
5 Maverick Viñales 39’43.445
6 Alex Rins 39’43.466
7 Francesco Bagnaia 39’50.792
8 Miguel Oliveira 39’50.977
9 Danilo Petrucci 39’52.121
10 Franco Morbidelli 39’55.281
11 Takaaki Nakagami 39’57.044
12 Johann Zarco 40’00.274
13 Stefan Bradl 40’06.733
14 Aleix Espargaro 40’09.512
15 Karel Abraham 40’22.880
16 Andrea Iannone 40’46.598

 

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 230
2 Andrea Dovizioso 172
3 Danilo Petrucci 136
4 Alex Rins 124
5 Valentino Rossi 103
6 Maverick Viñales 102
7 Fabio Quartararo 92
8 Jack Miller 86
9 Cal Crutchlow 78
10 Takaaki Nakagami 62
11 Pol Espargaro 61
12 Franco Morbidelli 58
13 Joan Mir 39
14 Aleix Espargaro 33
15 Miguel Oliveira 26
16 Francesco Bagnaia 24
17 Johann Zarco 22
18 Andrea Iannone 21
19 Jorge Lorenzo 19
20 Stefan Bradl 16
21 Tito Rabat 14
22 Michele Pirro 9
23 Karel Abraham 4
24 Hafizh Syahrin 3
25 Sylvain Guintoli 3
26 Bradley Smith 0
Ron Lieback
Ron Lieback
One of the few moto journalists based on the East Coast, Ron Lieback joined the motorcycle industry as a freelancer in 2007, and is currently Online Editor at Ultimate Motorcycling.

Related Posts

Reviews

2020 Honda CRF450R Review (9 Fast Facts)

Chris Cullins -
0
2020 Honda CRF450R Review: First Ride at Riverside After a major makeover three years ago, the Honda CRF450R get regular incremental upgrades, making the motocross...
Read more
Reviews

Honda NC750X DCT ABS Review – Accessorized ADV

Kelly Callan -
0
Honda NC750X DCT ABS: Commuting, Touring Special Nicely positioned for the average rider, the NC750X is Honda’s mid-size ADV motorcycle, targeted for weekday commuter duties...
Read more
AMA Supercross/Motocross

2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results and Coverage (8 Fast Facts)

Don Williams -
0
2019 Unadilla Motocross National Results: Roczen Rules Thoroughly dominating the competition, Ken Roczen went 1-1 at the Circle K Unadilla Motocross National at Unadilla MX...
Read more
Reviews

Cardo Packtalk Bold Review: Connects 15 Riders, 13 Hours of Talk Time

Don Williams -
0
We review the Cardo Packtalk Bold, whic connects up to 15 riders and has 13 hours of talk time. The best part is the ease of use.
Read more
Gear / Parts

Arai Cosair-X: New Hayden Laguna Replica & Rea-5 Models Unveiled

Staff -
0
Arai Cosair-X: Fall 2019 Models Nicky Hayden fans from around the world have long been asking for Arai to bring back one of the most...
Read more
MotoGP

Can Marquez Beat Ducati at Austria MotoGP? (Preview)

Ron Lieback -
0
Can Marc Marquez beat the Ducati riders at Red Bull Ring in Austria, a track he has never won at? Here's our Austria MotoGP preview.
Read more
