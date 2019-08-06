Yamaha 1-2-3 at Brno MotoGP Test Led by Quartararo

2019 Brno MotoGP One-Day Test Results

The 2019 MotoGP teams remained at Brno Monday following Sunday’s Czech Republic Grand Prix, which was dominated by five-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot finished eighth in the one-day test session, which was shortened due to afternoon showers.

Leading the way during Monday was Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, the man who also led Friday’s practice session at Brno. The Frenchman tested new carbon-fiber front forks, among other new parts on his YZR-M1.

He posted the best time of 1:55.616, which is still down on Marquez’s all-time record lap at Brno of 1:54.596 (2016). Two additional Yamaha riders followed Quartararo – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who trailed by 0.012 of a second, and the other Petronas pilot, Franco Morbidelli, who finished 0.139 behind.

“Today was really productive for us and we tried many things including some elements for the coming weekend in Austria,” said Fabio Quartararo, who finished seventh on Sunday.

“As always in testing there was some positives and some negatives, but in the end it was useful to test again. We tried the new carbon forks and the bike felt a little bit lighter with them, we tried some new tires from Michelin and we were able to use some electronics settings that the team has wanted to test.

“We need to think about what we’ve tested and have some discussions about the direction that we’ll take with the new parts.”

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins finished fourth, 0.221 behind. LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow (-0.324) and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi (-0.399) followed the Spaniard Rins.

Rounding out the top 10 were Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir, Marquez, Pramac Racing Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team’s Danilo Petrucci, and LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.

The MotoGP grid now packs and heads directly to Austria’s Red Bull Ring for round 11 of 19 in 2019 MotoGP. Stay clicked to Ultimate Motorcycling for a preview of the Austrian GP.

