2019 Brno MotoGP Results: Marquez Reigns Rain-Delayed GP

2019 Brno MotoGP Results

Although the rain had delayed the start of the Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno, Marc Marquez wasted no time getting up to speed.

The Repsol Honda rider, who earned pole Saturday, equaling the record pole of 55 in the premier class with Mick Doohan, took the holeshot. He led all 20 laps of the race that was shortened by one due to the rain delay and “Quick Start” procedure.

The 26-year-old Spaniard finished 2.452 ahead of his rival, Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso. The Italian Dovi remained in second throughout the entire race. Finishing third was Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller, who finished 3.497 seconds behind.

Marquez now has six wins in 10 races this season and has claimed nine podiums. He has a 63-point lead over Andrea Dovizioso with nine rounds remaining.

This was also Marquez’s 76th victory across all classes. He is tied with Mike Hailwood for third in overall GP victories:

Giacomo Agostina, 122 Valentino Rossi, 115 Angel Neito, 90 Mike Hailwood/Marc Marquez, 76

“I was really concentrated from the beginning as there were still some wet patches, especially at Turn 1,” Marc Marquez says. “I knew I needed to keep my rhythm as the Yamaha riders were starting from behind and they were strong in Warm Up.

“Then I saw that Dovi was behind me so I had to keep pushing and pushing. I had a little warning on lap 10 because that is when I started to push more to try and open the gap.

“Delaying the race was the best decision that could have been made because the track was in a mixed condition and it could have been quite dangerous. A crazy weekend with the weather but the whole Repsol Honda Team were perfect and helped me a lot to achieve victory!”

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins battled with Miller throughout 2019 Brno MotoGP, and finished fourth, 4.858 seconds behind Marquez. He was followed by LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow and Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi.

Rounding out the top 10 were Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo; Mission Winnow Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci; LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales.

The 2019 MotoGP Championship directly heads to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix August 11.

Following is from the official MotoGP race recap:

After a rain shower, a delay and the Quick Start Procedure, it was Marquez who shot off the line first to immediately take the lead, with Dovizioso slicing up into second as Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Miller found themselves struggling a little more with grip.

Initially, it became a four rider fight with Marquez, Dovizioso, Rins and Miller creating a gap over just over a second back to Pol Espargaro (Red Bull Factory Racing), who had Rossi for close company. As the laps ticked by the leading quartet were line astern as 0.8 covered them, and with limited dry track time throughout the weekend, the riders were wary of not jumping the gun too early.

Meanwhile, Rossi eventually got the better of Espargaro’s KTM, with Crutchlow quickly dispatching the latter to tuck in behind “The Doctor.” But by this time, the gap to the leaders was over four seconds.

Would Marquez turn the wick up even further? The signs were there and with 10 to go, fourth place Miller had dropped 1.5 off the race leader, with Marquez’ lead over second-placed Dovi creeping up over the half-second mark. Then, with nine to go, Marquez was making his move. The gap increased to nearly a second, but at Turn 10, the number 93 had a warning shot on the front. It didn’t seem to faze the seven-time Champion though, as from then on, no one could keep the Honda man’s pace.

That meant it boiled down to a race for second and third between Dovi, Rins, and Miller with five laps remaining. Would there be a late twist in the tale for P2? Rins closed Dovi down slightly, but soon, it was the Suzuki under attack instead. Miller smelt blood and the Australian set his sights onto the back of Rins’ GSX-RR.

With two laps left, he went for it at Turn 1, but the blue machine fought back up the inside. No matter, Miller got the job done a few seconds later at Turn 5 and with Rins struggling with his tires, the Spaniard gave up the ghost. Up the road, meanwhile, Marquez was out of sight as he took victory number six of the year.

2019 Brno MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 39’24.430 2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 39’26.882 3 Jack Miller Honda AUS 39’27.927 4 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 39’29.288 5 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 39’30.437 6 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 39’33.513 7 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha FRA 39’36.522 8 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 39’38.406 9 Takaaki Nakagami Honda JPN 39’40.154 10 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 39’40.988 11 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 39’42.664 12 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati ITA 39’44.168 13 Miguel Oliveira KTM PRT 39’46.969 14 Johann Zarco KTM FRA 39’54.889 15 Stefan Bradl Aprilia DEU 39’54.930 16 Tito Rabat Ducati ESP 39’55.185 17 Andrea Iannone Aprilia ITA 40’01.600 18 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 40’01.773 19 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 40’08.726 20 Sylvain Guintoli Kawasaki FRA 40’13.368

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 10 of 19 rounds)