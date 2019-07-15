2019 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results

A week ago during the Donington World Superbike, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea doubled and took the points lead after eight of 13 rounds.

The ZX-10RR Ninja pilot’s biggest competitor, Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista, crashed out of race one and finished third in race two.

2019 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results: Rea Strengthens Lead
Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea

Rea was hungry for additional points as the 2019 World Superbike Championship headed to the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca this past weekend. And though he didn’t complete a double win as he did in Donington and Misano, he did achieve the race-one victory and second in race two.

And Bautista was nowhere to be found. The Spaniard crashed out of both races aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R, leaving with zero points garnered at the American round.

Ahead of the two-month summer break, Rea now has 433 points as he chases his fifth-straight title – 81 ahead of Bautista with four rounds remaining. The next closest rider is Pata Yamaha’s Alex Lowes, who is 213 points behind Rea.

During GEICO US round of 2019 WorldSBK, Rea first claimed the pole, followed by the race-one win ahead of Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Chaz Davies and Turkish Puccetti Kawasaki’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Ducati's Chaz Davies wins at America WorldSBK 2019
Ducati’s Chaz Davies

Rea followed this performance by winning the Superpole Race, setting a new race lap record of 1:22.700 at the track known for its Corkscrew. Sunday Rea was fierce but lost the 25-lap race to Davies by 3.333 seconds. Davies became just the fourth victor so far this season alongside Bautista (nine wins), Rea (six wins), and Pata Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark (one win). Finishing third once again on Sunday was Razgatlioglu.

Rea now has a total of 156 podiums, including 80 race wins, and 20 pole positions. The 2019 WorldSBK series continues September 6-8 in Portimao, Portugal. The break doesn’t mean complete downtime for Rea, who will compete at the Suzuka 8 Hours alongside Leon Haslam and Razgatlioglu. There will also be an official WorldSBK test in late August at Portimao.

“I would never have believed you if you told me I would come here and set a new lap record, win two races and take the overall, so it has been a great weekend,” Jonathan Rea said following 2019 Laguna Seca World Superbike.

“We made a very small change to the bike between the Superpole race and Race Two. My feeling was completely different, which we did not expect. There was a lot of front movement, whereas all weekend before that we had been strong with the front. I had a few small warnings, just enough for me to roll it back a bit, think about finishing and we got it done. I am just super-satisfied with this weekend and I did the best I could in race two. I am looking forward to the summer break now.”

Kawasaki ZX-10RR Ninja rider Jon Rea on Corkscrew at Laguna
Kawasaki’s Rea on Corkscrew

2019 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Time
1 Jonathan Rea 35’06.671
2 Chaz Davies 00’05.693
3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 00’12.721
4 Tom Sykes 00’14.957
5 Alex Lowes 00’20.621
6 Jordi Torres 00’23.087
7 Michael van der Mark 00’26.491
8 Loris Baz 00’30.605
9 Marco Melandri 00’32.566
10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 00’44.432
11 Eugene Laverty 00’46.792
12 Leandro Mercado 00’47.091
13 Alessandro Delbianco 00’51.830
14 Sandro Cortese 00’53.681
15 Markus Reiterberger 01’00.235

 

2019 Laguna Seca World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Time
1 Chaz Davies 35’05.513
2 Jonathan Rea 00’03.333
3 Toprak Razgatlioglu 00’11.658
4 Alex Lowes 00’16.259
5 Tom Sykes 00’18.323
6 Leon Haslam 00’18.449
7 Loris Baz 00’23.637
8 Jordi Torres 00’24.572
9 Marco Melandri 00’25.919
10 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 00’30.742
11 Leandro Mercado 00’32.177
12 Eugene Laverty 00’38.508
13 Markus Reiterberger 00’41.862
14 Sandro Cortese 00’41.989
15 Ryuichi Kiyonari 00’55.483

 

2019 World Superbike Point Standings (after nine of 13 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Jonathan Rea 404
2 Alvaro Bautista 334
3 Michael van der Mark 205
4 Alex Lowes 203
5 Leon Haslam 183
6 Toprak Razgatlioglu 167
7 Chaz Davies 166
8 Tom Sykes 163
9 Marco Melandri 132
10 Sandro Cortese 97
11 Jordi Torres 93
12 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 86
13 Loris Baz 68
14 Markus Reiterberger 60
15 Leandro Mercado 44
16 Eugene Laverty 41
17 Leon Camier 26
18 Ryuichi Kiyonari 15
19 Lorenzo Z Zanetti 14
20 Alessandro Delbianco 13
21 Thomas Bridewell 12
22 Michele Pirro 8
23 Yuki Takahashi 8
24 Samuele Cavalieri 6

