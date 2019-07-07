2019 Germany MotoGP Results

Ahead of the Germany Grand Prix at Sachsenring, Marc Marquez had finished second or better at all but one round – the American Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The 26-year-old Spaniard had won the previous six rounds at COTA, but crashed out while in the lead, ending his reign in Texas.

But this weekend Marquez was entering Germany with four wins in 2019 MotoGP, and two runner-up positions. He was a clear favorite.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot had won the last nine rounds at Sachsenring across all classes (former 125cc x 1; Moto2 x2; MotoGP x6).

After Sunday’s 30-lap Grand Prix, Marquez impressed once again. He went 10 for 10 in Germany, earning the win from pole. First, Marquez set an all-new lap record at Sachsenring with a 1:20.195, beating his record from 2018 (1:20.270).

He led all 30 laps, only challenged by Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and the winner last Sunday at Assen, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Alex Rins.

This was Marquez’s 75th victory of his Grand Prix career and his 49th win in the premier class.

Unfortunately, while Rins was nearly a second ahead of the field while chasing Marquez, he crashed out, helping Vinales slip into second and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow into third. Vinales and Crutchlow would hold this podium positions, respectively, to the checkered flag.

Marquez finished the race 4.587 seconds ahead of Vinales, and 7.741 ahead of Crutchlow.

With his win, Marquez has extended his lead over Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fifth, just ahead of his teammate Danilo Petrucci.

After nine of 19 rounds, Marquez has 185 points – 58 ahead of Dovi.

Speaking of his win, Marc Marquez said: “It was a perfect strategy. I didn’t have a perfect start as I ran a little deep at Turn One. After that my plan was two slow laps to warm the front tire well and then push, and it’s exactly what I did. Step by step I opened the gap and followed the plan as I needed to.

“Once the gap was at three seconds, I stayed there and saved the tire and enjoyed riding. It’s a great feeling to win here again and to enter the summer break in this way. Congratulations also to my brother for his win today, it’s always really nice to win together! I want to say thank you to the Repsol Honda Team for their work in this race and the first half of the season.”

Rounding out the top 10 at 2019 Germany MotoGP were Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller (-16.836); Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir (-17.156); Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi (-19.110); Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli (-20.634); and Jorge Lorenzo’s Repsol Honda replacement rider (Lorenzo broke his back at practice last Friday for the Dutch TT) Stefan Bradl (22.708).

The 2019 MotoGP Championship now takes a summer break ahead of round 11 at Brno for the Czech GP that takes place August 4, 2019.

Dovizioso was once Marquez’s only threat, but now Dovi’s teammate Petrucci is closing in. Petrucci follows Dovizioso by six points. And though Rins had crashed, he also is close, the Suzuki GSX-RR pilot trailing Marquez by 84 points.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 German MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 41’08.276 2 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 41’12.836 3 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 41’16.017 4 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 41’24.853 5 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 41’24.945 6 Jack Miller Ducati AUS 41’25.112 7 Joan Mir Suzuki ESP 41’25.432 8 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 41’27.386 9 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha ITA 41’28.910 10 Stefan Bradl Aprilia DEU 41’30.984 11 Tito Rabat Ducati ESP 41’34.621 12 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 41’34.850 13 Andrea Iannone Aprilia ITA 41’41.029 14 Takaaki Nakagami Honda JPN 41’41.201 15 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 41’46.210 16 Hafizh Syahrin KTM MYS 41’49.891 17 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati ITA 42’04.465 18 Miguel Oliveira KTM PRT 42’05.653

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 9 of 19 rounds)