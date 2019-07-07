2019 Germany MotoGP Results

Ahead of the Germany Grand Prix at Sachsenring, Marc Marquez had finished second or better at all but one round – the American Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

The 26-year-old Spaniard had won the previous six rounds at COTA, but crashed out while in the lead, ending his reign in Texas.

Honda's Marc Marquez at Germany MotoGP 2019
Honda’s Marc Marquez

But this weekend Marquez was entering Germany with four wins in 2019 MotoGP, and two runner-up positions. He was a clear favorite.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot had won the last nine rounds at Sachsenring across all classes (former 125cc x 1; Moto2 x2; MotoGP x6).

After Sunday’s 30-lap Grand Prix, Marquez impressed once again. He went 10 for 10 in Germany, earning the win from pole. First, Marquez set an all-new lap record at Sachsenring with a 1:20.195, beating his record from 2018 (1:20.270).

He led all 30 laps, only challenged by Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and the winner last Sunday at Assen, Monster Energy Yamaha’s Alex Rins.

This was Marquez’s 75th victory of his Grand Prix career and his 49th win in the premier class.

Yamaha Mavericak Vinales Sachsenring MotoGP 2019
Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

Unfortunately, while Rins was nearly a second ahead of the field while chasing Marquez, he crashed out, helping Vinales slip into second and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow into third. Vinales and Crutchlow would hold this podium positions, respectively, to the checkered flag.

Marquez finished the race 4.587 seconds ahead of Vinales, and 7.741 ahead of Crutchlow.

With his win, Marquez has extended his lead over Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who finished fifth, just ahead of his teammate Danilo Petrucci.

After nine of 19 rounds, Marquez has 185 points – 58 ahead of Dovi.

Speaking of his win, Marc Marquez said: “It was a perfect strategy. I didn’t have a perfect start as I ran a little deep at Turn One. After that my plan was two slow laps to warm the front tire well and then push, and it’s exactly what I did. Step by step I opened the gap and followed the plan as I needed to.

“Once the gap was at three seconds, I stayed there and saved the tire and enjoyed riding. It’s a great feeling to win here again and to enter the summer break in this way. Congratulations also to my brother for his win today, it’s always really nice to win together! I want to say thank you to the Repsol Honda Team for their work in this race and the first half of the season.”

Honda Cal Crutchlow Sachsenring MotoGP 2019
Honda’s Cal Crutchlow

Rounding out the top 10 at 2019 Germany MotoGP were Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller (-16.836); Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir (-17.156); Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi (-19.110); Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli (-20.634); and Jorge Lorenzo’s Repsol Honda replacement rider (Lorenzo broke his back at practice last Friday for the Dutch TT) Stefan Bradl (22.708).

The 2019 MotoGP Championship now takes a summer break ahead of round 11 at Brno for the Czech GP that takes place August 4, 2019.

Dovizioso was once Marquez’s only threat, but now Dovi’s teammate Petrucci is closing in. Petrucci follows Dovizioso by six points. And though Rins had crashed, he also is close, the Suzuki GSX-RR pilot trailing Marquez by 84 points.

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci Sachsenring MotoGP 2019
Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 German MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Marc Marquez 41’08.276
2 Maverick Viñales 41’12.836
3 Cal Crutchlow 41’16.017
4 Danilo Petrucci 41’24.853
5 Andrea Dovizioso 41’24.945
6 Jack Miller 41’25.112
7 Joan Mir 41’25.432
8 Valentino Rossi 41’27.386
9 Franco Morbidelli 41’28.910
10 Stefan Bradl 41’30.984
11 Tito Rabat 41’34.621
12 Pol Espargaro 41’34.850
13 Andrea Iannone 41’41.029
14 Takaaki Nakagami 41’41.201
15 Karel Abraham 41’46.210
16 Hafizh Syahrin 41’49.891
17 Francesco Bagnaia 42’04.465
18 Miguel Oliveira 42’05.653

 

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after 9 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Points
1 Marc Marquez 185
2 Andrea Dovizioso 127
3 Danilo Petrucci 121
4 Alex Rins 101
5 Maverick Viñales 85
6 Valentino Rossi 80
7 Jack Miller 70
8 Cal Crutchlow 67
9 Fabio Quartararo 67
10 Pol Espargaro 56
11 Franco Morbidelli 52
12 Takaaki Nakagami 50
13 Joan Mir 39
14 Aleix Espargaro 31
15 Andrea Iannone 21
16 Jorge Lorenzo 19
17 Johann Zarco 16
18 Miguel Oliveira 15
19 Tito Rabat 14
20 Stefan Bradl 12
21 Francesco Bagnaia 11
22 Michele Pirro 9
23 Hafizh Syahrin 3
24 Karel Abraham 3
25 Sylvain Guintoli 3
26 Bradley Smith 0

