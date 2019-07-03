2019 Germany MotoGP Preview

Since 2010, Marc Marquez has dominated the Germany Grand Prix. He won nine-straight rounds there: one in the former 125cc class; two in Moto2; and the last six in the MotoGP class. He also won six of those Grand Prixs from the pole.

The Repsol Honda rider enters round nine at Sachsenring after claiming second last Sunday at the historic Assen TT circuit.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has been on a tear this season, earning four wins and three runner-up positions. The only mistake that caused him some major points was a DNF due to crashing out at the Circuit of Americas.

Marquez is charged to return to his favorite track for the first series of back-to-back races ahead of the month-long summer break.

“The first back to back race of the season, I am excited,” Marc Marquez says. “We had a good weekend in Assen and I am motivated as we now arrive at one of my favorites tracks.

“Of course, past results don’t mean a lot once we start on Friday so we have to keep working hard with the Repsol Honda Team to stay in front. Everyone says I am the favorite because I won in the past few years, but this sport is unpredictable and everyone said the same in Austin and I crashed. Then we will start just thinking about the weekend as every race.”

Heading into HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, the five-time reigning MotoGP Champion has 160 points – 44 ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso with 10 rounds remaining.

Marquez’s most significant challenges at Sachsenring MotoGP will arrive from the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP duo of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi. Vinales won last weekend at Assen, beating Marquez to the finish line by nearly five seconds.

Vinales has never won at Sachsenring. His best finish arrived last season when he finished third behind Rossi and Marquez. As for Rossi, the nine-time World Champion has three wins at Sachsenring – his latest victory there arrived in 2009.

Dovizioso had struggled at Sachsenring MotoGP the past two season, and His best finish with Ducati was third back in 2016. Dovi will do whatever it takes to garner some additional points as he chases his first MotoGP title. He has finished runner up in the past two seasons, but Sachsenring does not cater to Ducati machinery.

Dovi crashed out of the Catalunya GP and finished fourth last week in the Netherlands.

In other news, Repsol Honda’s Jorge Lorenzo remains sidelined following his crash during practice last weekend. He broke his back and is recovering. Taking his place on the other factory RC213V is German’s home hero Stefan Bradl.

Practice begins Friday, followed by Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s 30-lap MotoGP. For television times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV USA Schedule.

2019 MotoGP Point Standings ahead of Sachsenring MotoGP (after 8 of 19 rounds)