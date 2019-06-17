2019 Barcelona MotoGP Results

2019 Catalan Grand Prix Results

For the past three years, Marc Marquez could only claim runner-up at his home Grand Prix in Barcelona. But that changed Sunday when the Repsol Honda rider completely dominated the Catalan Grand Prix. The 26-year-old Catalonian earned the victory after leading 23 of 24 laps.

When the Barcelona MotoGP race was complete, Marquez would finish 2.660 seconds ahead of the man who secured the pole, Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo. Finishing third was Mission Winnow Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who crossed the finish line 4.537 behind Marquez.

This was Marquez’s second premier-class win at Catalunya and his fourth victory of 2019 after seven of 19 rounds. With is win, Marquez now has 140 points – 37 ahead of Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who crashed out on lap two after he was hit by Repsol Honda’s Jorge Lorenzo’s RC213V at turn 10.

Team Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins is third overall, 39 points behind Marquez.

“I chose the soft rear to try and push in the beginning and to try to not overheat the tire but to try to be constant and fast,” Marc Marquez says. “All of the Repsol Honda Team did a really good job this weekend; we worked hard and prepared well for the race. The team told me something had happened to Dovi, so I just kept pushing and focusing on my own race.

“We had the perfect strategy regardless and I want to thank all the fans who came out. Gracias! It’s always special when you can celebrate winning together with your brother, Alex rode well this weekend!”

The 2019 MotoGP Championship now breaks for two weeks ahead of round eight at “The Cathedral” in Assen.

The pole sitter Quartararo, who at 20-years old became the second-youngest podium finisher in MotoGP behind Marquez, fell back to sixth on the opening lap as Dovizioso took the lead from a fifth-place start.

Dovi’s time out front was short lived. After he was passed by Monster Energy MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales and Lorenzo, the #99 Honda rider tucked his front end, taking three other riders down with him – Vinales, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi and Dovizioso.

Marquez was able to quickly pull ahead, but behind a battle began between Petrucci, Rins, and Quartararo. Rins kept trying, but could not match the speed of Quartararo or Petrucci, and would finish fourth.

Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller finished fifth, just ahead of the other factory Suzuki GSX-RR pilot Joan Mir – this was the rookie Mir’s best finish in MotoGP.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro claimed seventh and was followed by Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu). Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing) and Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

The only other riders to finish were Andrea Iannone (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) and Suzuki test rider Sylvain Guintoli (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

Besides Dovi, Lorenzo, Rossi, and Vinales, also crashing out were Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol), Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), Francesco Bagnaia), Bradley Smith (Aprilia Racing Team), and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini).

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2019 Barcelona MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 40’31.175 2 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha FRA 00’02.660 3 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 00’04.537 4 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 00’06.602 5 Jack Miller Honda AUS 00’06.870 6 Joan Mir Suzuki ESP 00’07.040 7 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 00’16.144 8 Takaaki Nakagami Honda JPN 00’17.969 9 Tito Rabat Ducati ESP 00’22.661 10 Johann Zarco KTM FRA 00’26.228 11 Andrea Iannone Aprilia ITA 00’32.036 12 Miguel Oliveira KTM PRT 00’44.666 13 Sylvain Guintoli Kawasaki FRA 00’51.363

2019 MotoGP Point Standings (after seven of 19 rounds)