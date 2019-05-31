MotoGP: Rookie Ducati Pilot Bagnaia Rules Friday at Mugello

2019 Mugello MotoGP Free Practice Friday Results

With only eight points separating series leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) and Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) heading into the Italian Grand Prix, we expected these guys to finish within the top five when free practice ended Friday at Mugello.

The five-time reigning MotoGP Champion Marquez led the opening free practice, followed by Mission Winnow Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci (0.193 of a second back) and factory Ducati test rider Michele Pirro (0.246).

But things changed drastically during the second free practice; two rookies claimed the top spots, and the top 18 were within a second of each other.

Earning his debut top position was Pramac Racing Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia with a 1:46.732 lap. To put this time into perspective, the record lap at Mugello is a 1:46.2018 (Valentino Rossi, Yamaha, 2018).

Following 0.046 behind was Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Quartararo, who’s best finish so far this year was seventh at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas.

This is the first time in 11 years since two rookies ended a session quickest, the other arriving during 2018 qualifying with Jorge Lorenzo and James Toseland.

Finishing on the provisional podium Friday was Petrucci, who was 0.131 off the pace.

Heading up row two is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro (-0.234), who was followed closely by Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales (0.241) and Marquez (-0.330).

The top GSX-RR rider, Team Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins, finished seventh and was followed by LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller and Quartararo’s teammate Franco Morbidelli.

As for the favorites, Dovizioso finished 0.615, and the man who has seven MotoGP wins at his home track, Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha), finished 18th, 0.994 behind.

The returns return to Mugello Saturday for qualifying ahead of Sunday’s 23-lap Italian Grand Prix. For television times, visit 2019 MotoGP US TV Schedule.

2019 Mugello MotoGP Friday Practice Results