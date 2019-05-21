Honda Achieves 300 Premier-Class MotoGP Wins (List of Winners)

Who Claimed Honda’s 300 Premier-Class Victories?

Following a dominating performance at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit during the French Grand Prix, Marc Marquez claimed the 300th premier-class victory for Honda.

This is a monstrous feat for Honda; the next closest manufacturer in the premier class is Yamaha, which has 227.

Honda’s streak began with Jim Redman’s win in 1966 aboard the RC181 at Hockenheim. The second winner was the legendary Mike Hailwood, who claimed the 1966 win in Brno.

Freddie Spencer returned Honda to the winner’s circul in the 500cc class in 1982 at Spa-Franchoramps on the NS500. Takazumi Katayama would become the first Japanese rider to win in the 500cc class for Honda that same year.

The year 1984 marked the debut of the NSR500 – the legendary 500cc machine that achieved 132 wins with riders Mick Doohan, Wayne Gardner, Alex Criville and Eddie Lawson. All three riders would claim premier-class titles, and help Honda achieve seven Constructors World Championships.

Nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi also competed on Honda machinery from 2000-2003, claiming 33 wins and three titles for the Japanese manufacturer.

When the four-stroke era began in 2002, Honda achieve immediate success with the RC211V, winning the first race at the 2002 Japanese Grand Prix. The RC211V, RC212V and RC213V have seen Honda take 144 wins in the four-stroke era, including Marquez’s win at the French GP.

Honda’s 300 Premier-Class List of Winners

Jim Redman, 2

Mike Hailwood, 8

Freddie Spencer, 20

Takazumi Katayama, 1

Randy Mamola, 4

Wayne Gardner, 18

Eddie Lawson, 4

Pierfrancesco Chili, 1

Mick Doohan, 54

Alex Criville, 15

Daryl Beattie, 1

Alberto Puig, 1

Luca Cadalora, 2

Carlos Checa, 2

Tadayuki Okada, 4

Max Biaggi, 5

Loris Capirossi, 1

Alex Barros, 6

Valentino Rossi, 33

Tohru Ukawa, 1

Sete Gibernau, 8

Makoto Tamada, 2

Nicky Hayden, 3

Marco Melandri, 5

Dani Pedrosa, 31

Toni Elias, 1

Andrea Dovizioso, 1

Casey Stoner, 15

Marc Marquez, 47

Jack Miller, 1

Cal Crutchlow, 3

Honda Achieves 300 Premier-Class MotoGP Wins