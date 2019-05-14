2019 Imola World Superbike Results

For the first time this season, Kawasaki Racing Team’s Jonathan Rea was the dominate rider. The Northern Irishman returned to his winning ways at Autodromo Nzionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola, finally dethroning Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista from his perfect record of wins in the opening four rounds of 2019 World Superbike.

Rea claimed the race-one and Superpole Race wins aboard the ZX-10RR; race two was canceled due to extremely wet and unsafe conditions.

In race one, Rea started from second on the grid behind Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Chaz Davies, who claimed the Superpole (pole position) Saturday. While using a development-spec Pirelli rear tire, Rea passed Davies quickly.

By lap three, he set a new WorldSBK record of 1:46.023, and continued to lead all 19 laps. He eventually took the checkered flag by 7.832 seconds ahead of Bautista. Claiming third was Turkish Puccetti Racing Kawasaki’s Toprak Razgatlioglu, who claimed his debut WSBK pole.

Rea’s performance was just as strong during Sunday’s Superpole race, which occurred just ahead of the rain.

He again led every lap, and finished 2.141 seconds ahead of the pole man Chaz Davies. Bautista finished third, 6.864 seconds back. Rea now has nine WorldSBK wins at Imola

With his wins, Rea now has 220 points, and trails Bautista by 43 points after five of 13 rounds.

Speaking after 2019 Imola World Superbike, Jonathan Rea said “It was a really positive weekend, to get my feeling with the bike here and be able to really get the maximum out of it.

“To pick up two race wins makes me really happy. I want to thank all the team for always believing and keeping on pushing. We never stopped believing that this weekend was a perfect opportunity for the chance to win. With our form here in the past, the way our bike works here and the way I ride – it was our chance.

“So we had to take it and I did, in both races. That was positive but unfortunately race three was cancelled because of the weather which came in. I completely understand and I am sure we will get our chance again.”

As for Bautista, he had won 11 straight heading into Imola (Assen Superpole Race canceled due to wet conditions). But he has finished on the podium in every round so far.

Following Sunday’s race-two cancelation, Alvaro Bautista said “Unfortunately the bad weather affected the second race, and it was raining really hard. The track conditions were dangerous, with a lot of water in some parts and streams crossing the track.

“It was too risky for the riders and it was the right decision to cancel the race. We feel really bad about that because we know that there are a lot of Superbike fans here, but rider safety is the most important aspect.

“Having the support of all the Ducatisti is incredible and even though I didn’t win a race, it was one of the best weekends in my entire career because I really felt their support. For this reason, I feel a bit sorry for them, but I think they will understand the situation.”

Th 2019 WorldSBK Championship now breaks for three weeks ahead of round six June 7-9 at Circuito de Jerez Angel Neito in Spain – a home round for the 34-year-old Bautista. The riders will also complete a two-day test at Misano May 29-30.

2019 Imola World Superbike Race 1 Results