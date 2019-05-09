Silverstone to Host MotoGP Through 2021 (British Grand Prix)

British Grand Prix News: MotoGP Through 2021

Two things were confirmed for the 2019 British Grand Prix. One – it will be held at the Silverstone Circuit. And two, the track will be resurfaced for this year’s 2019 GoPro British GP set for August 23-25.

But Silverstone’s appearance on future MotoGP schedules was unknown. That changed this week when Dorna Sports announced that it has extended its contract with Silverstone for the next two years; Silverstone will host MotoGP’s only British round through 2021.

Silverstone returned to the MotoGP schedule in 2010, which was the first time riders competed there since 1986.

Silverstone Managing Director Stuart Pringle said: “The extension to the MotoGP contract is excellent news for all of us at Silverstone and allows us to plan long-term for the future development of MotoGP, and all two-wheel action, at our circuit. We look forward to making the MotoGP weekend the best motorcycling event in the UK biking calendar.”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said: “The extension to the contract at Silverstone is a mark of the confidence we have in the circuit to host a successful MotoGP™ event over the next three years.

“Silverstone is one of the most historic of all the MotoGP™ venues and we have been working closely with Silverstone to ensure the race has a successful future. We look forward to continuing to work with Silverstone in what will be the highlight of the motorcycle racing calendar in the UK.”

Last year’s British Grand Prix was historic at Silverstone – not because of performance but rather rain. For the first time since the 1980 Austrian Grand Prix at Salzburgring, and GP race was canceled due to rain.

Dorna, IRTA and the MotoGP teams collectively decided to cancel due to standing water on some sections of the track that were recently resurfaced. The last winner at Silverstone was Andrea Dovizioso in 2017, the Italian helping Ducati claim its first-ever win at the UK circuit.