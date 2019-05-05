2019 Jerez MotoGP Results

Heading into round four of 2019 MotoGP at Jerez’s Angel Nieto Circuit, three different riders aboard three different manufacturers claimed wins at the opening three rounds:

Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso under the floodlights in Qatar

Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez at Argentina’s Termas de Rio Hondo circuit

Team Ecstar Suzuki’s Alex Rins at Texas’s Circuit of the Americas

These three were among the favorites for Jerez, along with the man who had claimed seven premier-class wins there, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

One of those favorites took the win – and in dominating fashion. Marquez held nothing back as he looked to redeem himself from his DNF in Texas three weeks ago; that was the first time Marquez lost in Austin after winning six-straight MotoGPs there from pole.

Starting from third on the Jerez grid behind the Petronas Yamaha duo of Franco Mobidelli and the pole man Fabio Quartararo, Marquez got to turn one first, and led all 25 laps of the 300th race in the modern MotoGP era that began in 2002.

Marquez claimed the victory by 1.654 seconds ahead of Rins, and 2.443 ahead of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

“I knew the first 10 laps would be a group pace, but if you’re in front and you’re working your pace and lines and forgot who is behind, it’s worth the wait,” Marc Marquez says. “With a new tire, everyone is fast. When the tire drops a bit, that’s when I feel faster and stronger. And due to this and my hard-working team, we got to take the win here in Jerez.”

Marquez’s win allowed him to reclaim the top position in point standings, but the battle is tight at top. Marquez leads with 70 points – one ahead of Rins, three ahead of Dovizioso, and nine ahead of Rossi, who finished sixth.

The riders remain at Jerez for a one-day test. The series will now break for two weeks ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans – a track Marquez dominated last season.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

Following is from the official MotoGP Report:

As the lights went green, Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) launched exceptionally well from 3rd and 4th on the grid to go into Turn 1 ahead of the Petronas Yamaha SRT machines, but Dovi was on the outside and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) forced his way up the inside to push the Championship leader wide and down to 5th as Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Viñales slotted into 3rd and 4th.

So, Plan A for Marquez was perfectly executed as he led the MotoGP freight train around the first lap, but would he be able to pull away from the pack straight away? The answer was no, Morbidelli and Quartararo weren’t letting the number 93 get away. The top three were eking out a gap to Viñales and Dovizioso, with Rins making a good start from ninth to get himself into the top six.

It was as you were for the opening laps with a tenth here and a tenth there fluctuating between the top three, the other chasers losing touch ever so slightly. But then, on Lap 10, Marquez pulled the pin. A 1:38.4 compared to Morbidelli’s 1:39.1 suddenly saw Marquez with a gap of over a second, and it kept on creeping up until Quartararo was able to get past his teammate into second – Morbidelli seemingly starting to struggle. The flying Frenchman immediately gapped his more experienced teammate but the gap to Marquez was still climbing. Meanwhile, Viñales and Rins were being frustrated by Morbidelli.

However, the cruellest of luck then struck Quartararo. On Lap 14 as he wound his Yamaha up for the back straight, Quartararo slowed. The problem? A gearing issue, replays showing the youngest ever polesitter was stuck in third gear. A terrible shame for the rookie who looked set for a maiden podium as he returned to the garage in tears.

This left Rins to pick up the second place baton after he and Viñales had managed to navigate Morbidelli, with Rins pulling out a gap to over a second to Viñales but by this time, race leader Marquez was over three seconds up the road. A race for the final podium position it was then with Viñales having the two Bologna bullets swarming, Dovi and Petrucci could smell blood and just behind those pair, Morbidelli was having to fend off Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) and Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) – both of whom dispatched it Italian with relative ease.

With three laps to go it became a two-horse race for third, Petrucci losing touch with Dovi and Viñales as Rins held the gap to his compatriot to over a second. There was no way through for Dovizioso though as we headed onto the last lap, with the number 04 putting in his personal best lap in on the penultimate lap. Viñales was under pressure, but would he fold? No, as Marquez wheelied over the line, Rins rocked home second and the Yamaha man took his first podium since winning in Australia.

Dovizioso had to settle for fourth as he loses his Championship lead to Marquez, four manufactures finishing inside the top four in Jerez, with Petrucci picking up his best result of the year in fifth. Rossi would salvage sixth from 13th on the grid, yet another top-class Sunday performance from The Doctor, with Morbidelli eventually able to better Crutchlow for seventh and top Independent Team honours.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) finished just two tenths off his teammate in eighth as a trio of Honda riders closed out the top ten – Team HRC’s Stefan Bradl crossing line in an impressive tenth. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) crossed the line in 11th with Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) 12th in Jerez. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco pick up points in P13 and P14 respectively, with Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing) taking his second point of the season in P15.

It was a disappointing day for rookies Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) as they both crashed, with Bagnaia’s teammate Jack Miller going down at Turn 13 in the latter stages while battling Aleix Espargaro.

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 25 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 161.2 41’08.685 2 20 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 161.1 +1.654 3 16 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 161.0 +2.443 4 13 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Mission Winnow Ducati Ducati 161.0 +2.804 5 11 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Mission Winnow Ducati Ducati 160.9 +4.748 6 10 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 160.7 +7.547 7 9 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 160.7 +8.228 8 8 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 160.5 +10.052 9 7 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 160.5 +10.274 10 6 6 Stefan BRADL GER Team HRC Honda 160.3 +13.402 11 5 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 160.2 +15.431 12 4 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 160.0 +18.473 13 3 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 159.9 +20.156 14 2 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 159.5 +26.706 15 1 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 159.4 +28.513 16 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 158.8 +36.858 17 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Factory Racing Aprilia 158.5 +41.390 18 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 158.5 +41.570 19 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 158.0 +50.568 Not Classified 43 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing Ducati 160.4 3 Laps 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 160.5 5 Laps 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 160.7 12 Laps 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing Ducati 157.8 19 Laps

