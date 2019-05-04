2019 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results

Yamaha has eight premier class wins at the Jerez Angel Nieto Circuit, the last one claimed three years ago by nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi.

Rossi finished second in the past two races in Texas and Argentina, and was a favorite heading into this weekend’s action at Jerez for round four of 19 in 2019 MotoGP.

But it would not be his Monster Energy Yamaha YZF-R1 that showed up first Saturday in qualifying, and neither was it his teammate’s Maverick Vinale’s prototype.

Rather, it was the satellite Petronas Yamaha SRT YZR-M1 piloted by the rookie Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman not only claimed the pole ahead of Sunday’s 25-lap Spanish Grand Prix, but also set a record as the youngest rider to claim the top qualifying position in the premier class at 20-years old.

Quartararo set the pole with a 1:36.880 lap time on his second run, which became a new fastest lap at the 2.75-mile circuit. Joining Quartararo on the front row is his teammate Franco Morbidelli, who finished 0.082 of a second behind. Claiming the final podium position was Repsol Honda Team RC213V pilot Marc Marquez; last year’s Jerez winner finished 0.090 of a second behind Quartararo.

“What I’ve experienced this Saturday here in Jerez is incredible,” Fabio Quartararo says. “I still can’t believe it. I did not expect to take pole today, so it was fantastic. This is the result of the entire team’s work throughout the weekend.

“I want to thank them for making this possible. In addition to being fast over a single lap, I think our race pace is good, so I hope to be able to fight for a great result. This pole and Franky’s second position are very special for the team. We are a new team in the class and it is incredible to achieve a 1-2 at only the fourth round of the year. I hope we can achieve this more often during the season.”

His teammate Morbidelli is also anticipating Sunday’s Spanish GP: “I am very happy with Q2 today here in Jerez; I had a lot of fun. It was down to a great job by the team. We worked very well and we have been fast throughout the weekend so far. We have been improving little by little and finding what we’re looking for to go forward, lap after lap. We had already progressed in FP3, getting straight into Q2 with the times very close.

“I was able to find a good reference to follow in qualifying, setting the time that took us into second place. When I finished the lap, looked at the circuit’s video screen and saw all the members of the team celebrating it, I couldn’t believe it. Then I saw that Fabio [Quartararo] had taken pole position too, which was more than deserved. It’s a great day for PETRONAS Yamaha SRT. Tomorrow we will have to finish it off.”

Heading up row two is the man who leads the points race, Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso. He will be joined by Vinales and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow.

The other factory Ducati GP19 pilot Danilo Petrucci heads up row three, and the Italian will be joined by LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, the man who won three weeks ago at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

As for Rossi, he qualified 13th.

The Spanish GP at Jerez gets underway Sunday. For US TV times, visit 2019 MotoGP TV Schedule and US Race Times.

2019 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results