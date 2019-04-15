2019 Assen World Superbike Results

During nine years of competition in the premier MotoGP class, Alvaro Bautista’s best finish was third – a feat he accomplished three times.

He never tasted victory in the premier class, though he had multiple wins in the former 250cc and 125cc two-stroke classes, and claimed the 2006 125cc title.

His last win in Grand Prix racing arrived at Catalunya in 2009.

Ten years after that victory and his winning situation is much different. To date, he already has 11 wins to his name in the World Superbike Championship – a perfect record after four rounds. He dominated the opening three rounds in Australia, Thailand and Aragon, claiming all six race wins and all three Superpole races – the latter short races new to the 2019 season.

This past weekend at the TT Assen Circuit, the Aruba.it Racing Ducati pilot completed the feat once again – even after the FIM mandated that the Ducati V4 R’s rev limiter be deduced from 16,600 to 16,1000 rpm.

Saturday’s action was canceled due to storms, so both races were held on Sunday. Due to time constraints, the Superpole race was canceled.

Bautista wasted zero time getting up to speed at “The Cathedral.” He claimed the pole, and dominated race one, leading all 21 laps. He would finish 3.13 seconds ahead of four-time World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) and 4.93 ahead of Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Michael van der Mark.

Race two was a bit more challenging for Bautista; he wouldn’t get pass leader Rea until lap six. From there he posted a series of sub-1:35 laps, setting a new fastest lap record (under race conditions) of 1:34.564.

He would finish race two 4.68 seconds ahead of van der Mark, and 4.70 ahead of Rea.

Bautista has now tied the record with Rea for 11-straight wins. In four of 13 rounds, he has garnered 236 points – 53 ahead of Rea.

“I’m very happy because I won two races at a circuit which was maybe not very favorable for us, and where the Kawasakis had always won in the past,” says Alvaro Bautista. “The weekend didn’t get off to the best start on Friday, but in any case we managed to be consistent and competitive.

“Today we did two full-distance 21-lap races and I can tell you that I used up all my energy, but my training helped me a lot. In the first race in the morning there were very cold conditions, but I tried to get a good start and set my own pace right from the start. I was able to open up a bit of a gap on my rivals and manage the situation well to go on to win Race 1.

“In Race 2 to be honest I didn’t expect to see Rea ahead of me at Turn 4 because he was on the third row, but he made an incredible start. In the early laps I was taking it easy, trying to stay up and study him well but I could see that his pace was a bit slow so I decided to pass him. I always tried to give my all, in fact we also improved on the circuit record, so it was another wonderful weekend.”

The World Superbike Championship now breaks for three weeks ahead of round five at the Autodromo di Imola May 10-12 – Ducati’s home event.

2019 Assen World Superbike Results, Race 1

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 33’30.479 2 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 00’03.130 3 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’04.934 4 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’10.679 5 Leon Haslam Kawasaki GBR 00’10.859 6 Markus Reiterberger BMW DEU 00’15.105 7 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’17.001 8 Jordi Torres MV Agusta ESP 00’20.227 9 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki TUR 00’20.276 10 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’21.748 11 Leon Camier Honda GBR 00’32.686 12 Marco Melandri Yamaha ITA 00’38.777 13 Sandro Cortese Yamaha DEU 00’43.075 14 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’46.018 15 Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda JPN 00’46.293

2019 Assen World Superbike Results, Race 2

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 33’28.682 2 Michael van der Mark Yamaha NLD 00’04.688 3 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki GBR 00’04.706 4 Alex Lowes Yamaha GBR 00’10.073 5 Chaz Davies Ducati GBR 00’13.667 6 Markus Reiterberger BMW DEU 00’15.373 7 Tom Sykes Kawasaki GBR 00’15.387 8 Leon Haslam Kawasaki GBR 00’20.915 9 Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki TUR 00’22.922 10 Jordi Torres MV Agusta ESP 00’23.518 11 Sandro Cortese Yamaha DEU 00’28.286 12 Leon Camier Honda GBR 00’36.039 13 Eugene Laverty Aprilia GBR 00’36.359 14 Marco Melandri Yamaha ITA 00’36.895 15 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati ITA 00’36.913

2019 World Superbike Point Standings (after four of 13 rounds)