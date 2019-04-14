2019 Austin MotoGP Qualifying Results

Marc Marquez did it once again. Followed a delayed start to qualifying due to some heavy storms that canceled free practice 3 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the Repsol Honda pilot clocked the fastest time in the first qualifying session.

In qualifying two, the Spaniard claimed the pole position on lap second of six. This was his seventh-straight pole at COTA. Marquez has earned victory at every round held in Austin from pole since the track joined the series in 2013.

Marquez claimed the pole position with a 2:03.787. To put this time into perspective, the Circuit Record at COTA is a 2:03.575, which was set by Marquez in 2014.

Joining Marquez on the front row for Sunday’s are Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi (-0.273) and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow (-0.360).

“I’m happy to be on pole position but for tomorrow nothing is certain yet,” Marc Marquez said following 2019 Ausin MotoGP Qualifying. “Today we were fastest and got pole, but no one knows about race pace or tires yet as we lost FP3. We will have to work well in Warm Up to make up for the time we sadly lost to the weather. After Warm Up we will know more but there are many people who could be in the fight.”

Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller heads up row two, the Australian qualifying ahead of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pol Espargaro and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who led Friday’s free practice.

Rounding out the top 10 in qualifying were Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, Mission Winnow Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, and the Petronas Yamaha SRT duo of Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

As for Repsol Honda’s Jorge Lorenzo, he qualified 11th, 1.596 seconds behind Marquez.

Sunday’s 20-lap Grand Prix of Americas at the 3.42-mile Formula 1 circuit gets underway at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. For television times, visit 2019 MotoGP US TV Times.

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 02’03.787 2 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 00’00.273 3 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 00’00.360 4 Jack Miller Honda AUS 00’00.629 5 Pol Espargaro KTM ESP 00’00.685 6 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 00’00.702 7 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 00’00.747 8 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 00’00.909 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha FRA 00’01.154 10 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha ITA 00’01.491 11 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 00’01.596 12 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati ITA 00’02.100

2019 Austin MotoGP Qualifying Results | Photos

Photos by Ara Ashjian