2019 Aragon WorldSBK: Bautista & Ducati #1 Once Again

2019 Aragon World Superbike Results

Three rounds into the 2019 World Superbike Championship, and the two rookies – Alvaro Bautista and the Ducati Panigale V4 R – have held nothing back.

Following his dominance in Thailand SBK three weeks ago, the 34-year-old Spaniard headed to his home country for round three at Motorland Aragon. Bautista scored another perfect record aboard the V4 R; he claimed Superpole, the Superpole race, and both race wins.

Just as in every round so far, Bautista had claimed both wins ahead of the reigning four-time WorldSBK Champion Jonathan Rea. The Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR Ninja pilot finished 15.1 seconds behind in race one, and 6.8 seconds back in race two.

The other Aruba.it Racing Ducati pilot Chaz Davies finished third in both 18-lap races.

Ducati now has a record 350 victories in the World Superbike Championship since the series began in 1988.

Ducati notches up 350 victories in the Superbike World Championship, as Álvaro Bautista takes another triple of wins at MotorLand Aragón. Chaz Davies steps onto the podium again with third place in Race 2

With nine wins to his name so far in 2019 WorldSBK (six race wins, three Superpole race wins), Bautista has garnered 186 points, 39 more than Rea.

“It has been an extraordinary weekend for me. Winning three races here in Spain in front of my family, my friends and the Spanish fans was really great,” Alvaro Bautista says. “In all three, I was able to make my own strategy, that is get a fast start and maintain my own pace.

“For sure the conditions in the three races were different, especially today in the Superpole Race which took place in the morning when it was very cold. Luckily it got a bit warmer for Race 2, but you could really feel the wind. Despite this, I was able to stay focused, understand the situation on the track and push hard all the way. In the end we have won nine races out of nine and I’m so happy about that.

“The team has done an incredible job, we are on the right path and I’d like to thank Aruba, all Ducati and my team because the congratulations should also go to them.”

The series now heads directly to Assen for the Dutch TT April 12-14.