2019 Argentina MotoGP Qualifying Results:

Viñales and Dovi on Front Row

In an intense battle for the pole and front row, World Champion Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team) secured the 2019 Argentina MotoGP pole at Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo. Márquez used a two-stop strategy with his pole-winning time coming on his penultimate lap. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) joins Márquez on the front row, along with Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati).

Márquez’ pole margin of 0.154 seconds was exactly the amount Márquez bested Viñales in sector one. Dovizioso was faster than both Márquez and Viñales in sector one, with his weak point showing up in sector three, where he dipped into the 25s while Márquez and Viñales flew through in the 24s.

Márquez used a hard-front/soft-rear combination to take the pole, as did Dovizioso. Viñales went with a soft-front/soft-rear tire pairing for his front-row run.

Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) leads the second row, as Rossi missed a first-row appearance by 0.077 seconds as he struggled in sector two. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing Ducati) was just three-thousandths of a second behind Rossi to take P5 on the grid. Miller’s strong point was sector two, as he was faster than any rider ahead of him on that stretch of the track. There was a fairly big gap back to Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT), who takes the last spot on row two. Morbidelli was 0.338 seconds behind Miller, and 0.582 seconds slower than pole-sitter Márquez. Like fellow Yamaha-mounted Rossi, Morbidelli has difficulty in sector two.

Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) is in row three ahead of the LCR Honda pair of Cal Crutchlow and Takaaki Nakagami—Nakagami had transferred from Q1. At the back of the Q2 pack and on row four are Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati), followed by Pol Espargaró, in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s first Q2 appearance of 2019. Espargaró transferred from Q1 after besting his brother Aleix (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Team Honda) took the final Q2 slot, 1.216 seconds behind his pole-sitting teammate.

The Argentina MotoGP race coverage on BeIN Sports begins at 10:50 a.m. (ET) on Sunday. Be sure to bookmark our 2019 MotoGP TV Schedule & US Race Times page for the latest info.

2019 Argentina MotoGP Qualifying Q2 Results

1. Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda Team) 1:38.304

2. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.154 seconds

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) + 0.164

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.241

5. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing Ducati) + 0.244

6. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.582

7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.593

8. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) + 0.651

9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.734

10. Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) + 0.789

11. Pol Espargaró (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 1.185

12. Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) + 1.216