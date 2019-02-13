Repsol Honda MotoGP 2019 – Photo Gallery

A month ahead the 2019 MotoGP season opener at Losail International Circuit in Qatar, the Repsol Honda team released the official team photos of Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez.

The factory Honda riders donned their leathers for a photo shoot alongside their respective RC213V prototypes.

Lorenzo, who joins Honda after two years with the Ducati Team, and Marquez, the reigning World Champion, are top picks for the 2019 MotoGP title. Both underwent surgery over the winter break, Lorenzo having wrist surgery and Marquez shoulder surgery.

During last week’s first official test of 2019 at Sepang International Circuit, only one Repsol Honda pilot was present – five-time MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez.

Lorenzo remained sidelined as he recovers for surgery; he’s expected to be present at the final pre-season test at Qatar later this month.

When the Sepang test began, Marquez was quickest on day one. He only rode about half of the laps of the others as he assessed his shoulder strength.

Following are photos from the official Repsol Honda photo shoot.

Repsol Honda MotoGP 2019 – Photo Gallery