Ducati Island at Circuit of the Americas

One of the biggest destinations for stateside Ducati fans is Circuit of the Americas during Austin MotoGP. The reason? Ducati Island.

This year’s event – once again Ducati’s largest North American event – returns April 12-14 for three days of Ducati activity at COTA.

Ducati Island 2019 will include more than 74,000 square feet of event space on the entire Trackside East area of COTA.

The event features an interactive experiences such as an Zip Line ride over Turn 1, a Ducati Parade Lap on the track, Italian inspired lunch and hospitality suite for Ducati owners, live music entertainment, Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci rider appearances, and more.

This is Ducati’s biggest North American event of the year, with limited ticket packages now available. And like other years, they will likely sell out.

The Ticket Packages start at $239 per person for a Turn 1 Grandstand ticket, and $259 for the Main Grandstand ticket will give ticket-holders access to Main Grandstand seating for three days as well as a motorcycle parking pass right onsite at Ducati Island, a Ducati Exclusive Track Lap, VIP Pit Lane Walk and “Merenda” Italian inspired lunch, as well as the COTA Zip Line flying over Turn 1 and the Main Straight.

This is all in addition to access to Ducati’s VIP Hospitality lounge and signature Ducati Welcome Gifts.

All fans of MotoGP are encouraged to visit Ducati Island and learn about the brand, whether they are loyal Ducatisti or new to the brand.

The MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, taking place on April 14 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, will be the third race of the MotoGP season, and the only North American stop of the 2019 race schedule.

For additional information or to order tickets visit Ducati Island.