2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results

When the first official MotoGP test of 2019 began Wednesday at Sepang International Circuit, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez impressed.

The five-time MotoGP Champion was quickest after completing about half of the laps of the other riders as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Thursday was Maverick Vinales’ day. The Monster Energy Yamaha YZR-M1 pilot claimed the top time by over a half of second, and was the first to break the 1:59 mark.

Friday was all about Ducati machinery, which claimed the top-four positions. Leading the way was factory Ducati newbie Danilo Petrucci aboard the Mission Winnow Ducati GP19.

The Italian posted a 1:58.239 – a new unofficial lap record at Sepang that beat the previous unofficial record set by Jorge Lorenzo last season when the Spaniard was a factory Ducati pilot (1:58.830).

Petrucci completed 32 laps, posting his quickest run around the 3.4-mile circuit on lap 10.

Not far behind were the Alma Pramac Racing Ducati duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller. Bagnaia finished 0.063 of a second behind, and Miller 0.127 back.

Fourth went to Petrucci’s teammate Andrea Dovizioso, making for a Ducati 1-2-3-4 on the final day of Sepang MotoGP testing. Dovizioso trailed by 0.299 of a second.

“Today we started off on the right foot,” says Danilo Petrucci. “I was supposed to try two ‘time attacks’ but one attempt, done with a medium rear tire, was enough. When I saw the lap time on the dashboard, I was really happy.

“After that, we resumed our work on some new items. Unfortunately, however, I crashed while I was trying a new fairing around midday. Given the fact that I was also experiencing some issues with blisters in my hands, we decided to stop a bit ahead of schedule to recover and make sure we’re at our best in the next tests in Qatar. Overall, it’s been a really positive test.”

The top Yamaha was once again Vinales, who finished 0.405 of a second behind and 0.136 ahead of the top Honda RC213V piloted by LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow. The Brit was also the final rider to post under the 1:59 mark.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro (-0.783); Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli (-0.902); LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami (-0.909); and Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi (-0.916).

The MotoGP grid now breaks for two weeks ahead of the final pre-season MotoGP test February 23-25 at Qatar. The 2019 MotoGP season official begins March 10 at Qatar.

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results, Day 3 (Final)