2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results

When the first official MotoGP test of 2019 began Wednesday at Sepang International Circuit, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez impressed.

The five-time MotoGP Champion was quickest after completing about half of the laps of the other riders as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Thursday was Maverick Vinales’ day. The Monster Energy Yamaha YZR-M1 pilot claimed the top time by over a half of second, and was the first to break the 1:59 mark.

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results: Ducati Danilo Petrucci
Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci

Friday was all about Ducati machinery, which claimed the top-four positions. Leading the way was factory Ducati newbie Danilo Petrucci aboard the Mission Winnow Ducati GP19.

The Italian posted a 1:58.239 – a new unofficial lap record at Sepang that beat the previous unofficial record set by Jorge Lorenzo last season when the Spaniard was a factory Ducati pilot (1:58.830).

Petrucci completed 32 laps, posting his quickest run around the 3.4-mile circuit on lap 10.

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results: Yamaha Maverick Vinales
Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

Not far behind were the Alma Pramac Racing Ducati duo of Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller. Bagnaia finished 0.063 of a second behind, and Miller 0.127 back.

Fourth went to Petrucci’s teammate Andrea Dovizioso, making for a Ducati 1-2-3-4 on the final day of Sepang MotoGP testing. Dovizioso trailed by 0.299 of a second.

“Today we started off on the right foot,” says Danilo Petrucci. “I was supposed to try two ‘time attacks’ but one attempt, done with a medium rear tire, was enough. When I saw the lap time on the dashboard, I was really happy.

“After that, we resumed our work on some new items. Unfortunately, however, I crashed while I was trying a new fairing around midday. Given the fact that I was also experiencing some issues with blisters in my hands, we decided to stop a bit ahead of schedule to recover and make sure we’re at our best in the next tests in Qatar. Overall, it’s been a really positive test.”

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results: Alexis Espargaro
Aprilia’s Alexis Espargaro

The top Yamaha was once again Vinales, who finished 0.405 of a second behind and 0.136 ahead of the top Honda RC213V piloted by LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow. The Brit was also the final rider to post under the 1:59 mark.

Rounding out the top 10 were Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro (-0.783); Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Franco Morbidelli (-0.902); LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami (-0.909); and Monster Energy Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi (-0.916).

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results: Honda Takaaki Nakagami
Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami

The MotoGP grid now breaks for two weeks ahead of the final pre-season MotoGP test February 23-25 at Qatar. The 2019 MotoGP season official begins March 10 at Qatar.

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results, Day 3 (Final)

Pos Rider Team Fastest lap Lead. Gap Prev. Gap Laps Last lap
1 PETRUCCI, Danilo Mission Winnow Ducati 1:58.239 10 / 32
2 BAGNAIA, Francesco Alma Pramac Racing 1:58.302 0.063 0.063 11 / 21
3 MILLER, Jack Alma Pramac Racing 1:58.366 0.127 0.064 12 / 47
4 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Mission Winnow Ducati 1:58.538 0.299 0.172 11 / 36
5 VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:58.644 0.405 0.106 8 / 79
6 CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:58.780 0.541 0.136 17 / 61
7 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:59.022 0.783 0.242 11 / 52
8 MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:59.141 0.902 0.119 8 / 66
9 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:59.148 0.909 0.007 21 / 61
10 ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:59.155 0.916 0.007 9 / 62
11 MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:59.170 0.931 0.015 4 / 39
12 RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:59.180 0.941 0.010 14 / 75
13 BRADL, Stefan Honda Test Team 1:59.368 1.129 0.188 13 / 57
14 RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 1:59.485 1.246 0.117 9 / 41
15 MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:59.486 1.247 0.001 25 / 53
16 QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:59.497 1.258 0.011 13 / 77
17 ZARCO, Johann Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.640 1.401 0.143 15 / 44
18 ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.751 1.512 0.111 14 / 57
19 OLIVEIRA, Miguel KTM Tech 3 Racing 1:59.949 1.710 0.198 9 / 38
20 ABRAHAM, Karel Reale Avintia Racing 2:00.378 2.139 0.429 22 / 36
21 SYAHRIN, Hafizh KTM Tech 3 Racing 2:00.766 2.527 0.388 9 / 21
22 GUINTOLI, Sylvain Suzuki Test Team 2:00.990 2.751 0.224 3 / 56
23 SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Racing Factory Team 2:00.995 2.756 0.005 54 / 56
24 KALLIO, Mika Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Test Team 2:01.020 2.781 0.025 4 / 38
25 TEST 2, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team 2:01.243 3.004 0.223 3 / 43
26 TEST 1, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team 2:01.719 3.480 0.476 5 / 49
NC IANNONE, Andrea Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
NC TSUDA, Takuya Suzuki Test Team

