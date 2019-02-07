2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results, Day 2

The second day of 2019 MotoGP testing continued Thursday at Sepang International Circuit with many riders improving their times over day one.

The most impressive was Thursday’s leader, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard finished third overall Wednesday, 0.316 of a second behind leader Marc Marquez, and was only one of four riders to drop under the 2:00 mark.

The #12 YZR-M1 pilot was quick throughout his 63 laps on Thursday, and posted a 1:58.897 on his penultimate run around the 3.4-mile Malaysian circuit.

Vinales was the only rider to post under the 1:59 mark, and was quicker than the fastest lap record (across all sessions) at Sepang – a 1:59.053 posted in 2015 by Marquez’s former teammate Dani Pedrosa.

Vinales finished 0.527 of a second ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, and 0.620 ahead of Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller.

“Honestly, we tried to work really hard today on the race pace,” Maverick Vinales said. “We were always using the spec for the race.

“I felt good and around midday we made good lap times especially during the race simulation when it was hot, without grip, so I’m actually really happy how we worked today. We made a good improvement on the bike, so we need to try to do this again tomorrow.”

Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso finished fourth, 0.665 of a second back and just ahead of LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

Rounding out the top 10 at Sepang MotoGP testing day 2 were Reale Avintia Racing Ducati’s Tito Rabat, Marquez, Dovizioso’s teammate Danilo Petrucci and LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami.

The top KTM rider was Johan Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who finished 11th, just over a second off the pace. The top Aprilia rider was Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), who finished 13th, 1.204 seconds off the pace.

The riders will return to Sepang Friday for the final day of testing.

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 2 Results