2019 Sepang MotoGP Test Results, Day 2

The second day of 2019 MotoGP testing continued Thursday at Sepang International Circuit with many riders improving their times over day one.

The most impressive was Thursday’s leader, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard finished third overall Wednesday, 0.316 of a second behind leader Marc Marquez, and was only one of four riders to drop under the 2:00 mark.

The #12 YZR-M1 pilot was quick throughout his 63 laps on Thursday, and posted a 1:58.897 on his penultimate run around the 3.4-mile Malaysian circuit.

Vinales was the only rider to post under the 1:59 mark, and was quicker than the fastest lap record (across all sessions) at Sepang – a 1:59.053 posted in 2015 by Marquez’s former teammate Dani Pedrosa.

Vinales finished 0.527 of a second ahead of Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, and 0.620 ahead of Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller.

“Honestly, we tried to work really hard today on the race pace,” Maverick Vinales said. “We were always using the spec for the race.

“I felt good and around midday we made good lap times especially during the race simulation when it was hot, without grip, so I’m actually really happy how we worked today. We made a good improvement on the bike, so we need to try to do this again tomorrow.”

Mission Winnow Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso finished fourth, 0.665 of a second back and just ahead of LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

Rounding out the top 10 at Sepang MotoGP testing day 2 were Reale Avintia Racing Ducati’s Tito Rabat, Marquez, Dovizioso’s teammate Danilo Petrucci and LCR Honda Idemitsu’s Takaaki Nakagami.

The top KTM rider was Johan Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who finished 11th, just over a second off the pace. The top Aprilia rider was Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini), who finished 13th, 1.204 seconds off the pace.

The riders will return to Sepang Friday for the final day of testing.

2019 Sepang MotoGP Test: Day 2 Results

Pos Rider Team Fastest lap Lead. Gap Prev. Gap Laps Last lap
1 VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:58.897 62 / 63
2 RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:59.424 0.527 0.527 58 / 61
3 MILLER, Jack Alma Pramac Racing 1:59.517 0.620 0.093 48 / 49
4 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Mission Winnow Ducati 1:59.562 0.665 0.045 19 / 60
5 CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:59.566 0.669 0.004 14 / 53
6 ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:59.625 0.728 0.059 8 / 51
7 RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 1:59.664 0.767 0.039 74 / 75
8 MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:59.790 0.893 0.126 5 / 37
9 PETRUCCI, Danilo Mission Winnow Ducati 1:59.845 0.948 0.055 11 / 65
10 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:59.966 1.069 0.121 57 / 60
11 ZARCO, Johann Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:59.973 1.076 0.007 56 / 58
12 BAGNAIA, Francesco Alma Pramac Racing 1:59.995 1.098 0.022 51 / 52
13 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:00.101 1.204 0.106 9 / 54
14 QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 2:00.108 1.211 0.007 11 / 58
15 MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT 2:00.151 1.254 0.043 56 / 58
16 BRADL, Stefan Honda Test Team 2:00.230 1.333 0.079 25 / 59
17 ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2:00.305 1.408 0.075 66 / 67
18 IANNONE, Andrea Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 2:00.510 1.613 0.205 21 / 39
19 KALLIO, Mika Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Test Team 2:00.523 1.626 0.013 4 / 41
20 OLIVEIRA, Miguel KTM Tech 3 Racing 2:00.672 1.775 0.149 7 / 61
21 MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 2:00.876 1.979 0.204 17 / 64
22 ABRAHAM, Karel Reale Avintia Racing 2:01.245 2.348 0.369 9 / 56
23 TEST 1, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team 2:01.406 2.509 0.161 15 / 42
24 GUINTOLI, Sylvain Suzuki Test Team 2:01.654 2.757 0.248 3 / 45
25 SYAHRIN, Hafizh KTM Tech 3 Racing 2:01.859 2.962 0.205 39 / 53
26 TEST 2, Yamaha Yamaha Test Team 2:02.989 4.092 1.130 8 / 16
27 TSUDA, Takuya Suzuki Test Team 2:03.276 4.379 0.287 17 / 22
NC SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Racing Factory Team

