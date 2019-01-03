Cal Crutchlow Signs with HJC Helmet (2019 MotoGP News)

Cal Crutchlow News

A long-time wearer of Arai helmets, the British GP rider Cal Crutchlow has signed with HJC Helmets for the 2019-2020 MotoGP Championships.

The 33-year-old of Coventry joined the MotoGP in 2011, and has ridden for the satellite Team LCR Honda team since 2015. Throughout his eight-year MotoGP career, Crutchlow has claimed 16 podiums that include three wins.

In 2018, Crutchlow took the Argentina MotoGP victory, but was later injured in Australia, which sidelined him from the final three races of 2018 MotoGP.

Speaking of the relationships, HJC says a well-respected rider by all in the paddock, Cal will become a vital part of HJC’s racing program. His maturity and experience on track bring important knowledge to contribute to the development of HJC’s products, building on their 47 years of experience in manufacturing quality motorcycle helmets.

“I am very pleased to announce my new partnership with HJC Helmets,” Cal Crutchlow says. “They’ve grown their presence in the MotoGP paddock over the past few years, sponsoring races and I’m happy to join the family.

“Despite being a huge company, they haven’t lost the personal approach and relationship, and this means a lot to me. Their helmet is a great product and I’m looking forward to working with them to continue to develop and evolve their design.”

“HJC is a family business, so when we welcome a new rider they become part of the family,” W.K. Hong, Founder/CEO of HJC Helments says. “Cal Crutchlow is a very competitive rider who maintains good sportsmanship on and off the track. We look forward to having him join the HJC family and representing HJC Helmets around the world.”