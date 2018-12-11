2019 World Superbike Format Changes | 3 Race Format

2019 World Superbike Format Changes

Since its inception in 1988, the World Superbike weekend racing format always included two races. Both races were held on Sundays until 2016 when the series moved race one to Saturday, and race two to Sunday.

The latter was introduced to boost attendance, but the numbers weren’t fantastic. Also part of the Saturday/Sunday race-day format was a unique qualifying for race two, which brought row-three qualifiers from Superpole to the front of the grid.

The 2019 World Superbike format was expected to change, and the FIM confirmed those changes on Tuesday.

The WorldSBK series now features a three-race format, with Race One held on Saturday after a new one-session 25-minute Superpole session. This will be followed by a “Tissot Superpole Race,” on Sunday, which is a 10-lap sprint that will determine the qualifying positions for Race 2, which will be held later on Sunday.

Also, there are only three free practice sessions vs four like in 2018.

2019 World Superbike Format: CET Example

Friday

10:30 – 11:20 a.m.: WorldSBK Free Practice 1 (50 minutes)

3 – 3:50 p.m.: WorldSBK Free Practice 2 (50 Minutes)

Saturday

9 – 9:20 a..: WorldSBK Free Practice 3 (20 Minutes)

11 – 11:25: WorldSBK Tissot Superpole

2 p.m.: WorldSBK Race 1

Sunday