2019 Jerez World Superbike Pre-Season Test Results

Four World Superbike teams headed to Jerez for a two-day test that ended Tuesday:

Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea and new teammate Leon Haslam

Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team, Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark

Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Chaz Davies and MotoGP-transplant Alvaro Bautista

GRT Yamaha, 2018 World Supersport Champion Sandro Cortese and Marco Melandri

Combined, the riders put in over 600 laps as they tested their new 2019 superbikes.

When Monday’s first day of testing was complete, the man who claimed the past four World Superbike titles was quickest with a 1:39.657 around the Spanish circuit – Rea.

The Northern Irishman was followed closely by WorldSBK newbie Bautista aboard the all-new Panigale V4 R; Bautista trailed by 0.322 of a second.

Things got much quicker Tuesday, though, and Rea – piloting an updated Kawasaki ZX-10RR – once again led the way. His best time was a 1:38.713 – beating the Best Lap Record (qualifying tires) of 1:38.960 set by Marco Melandri in 2017 (Ducati 1199 Panigale).

“It was a positive final day,” Jonathan Rea said. “We are putting the pieces together and we have to be satisfied with the work. It is always difficult when the track is not in great shape. In all those tight corners, with the ruts developing, it is difficult to feel the confidence to push to the maximum.

“Aside from that, the track temperatures are very critical here with the base tyre that we have. Like yesterday, we tried some different things with the bike and at the end of the day we tried something quite interesting with the balance.

“I felt really good with an old tire so that is something to keep working with in 2019. I also did a longer run in the middle of the day. We did pretty much what we set out to do at this test and I was on the pace on day one, so we could go testing straight away.”

On Tuesday it was Yamaha YZF-R1 pilot Lowes who trailed Rea, the Brit 0.664 off the pace. Third quickest was Haslam on the other Ninja ZX-10RR, the Brit 1.379 seconds behind Rea. Haslam suffered a huge crash on Monday, but was able to quickly regroup and post 100 laps Tuesday.

The fourth and fifth spots went Bautista and Davies, respectively, aboard the Ducati V4 R superbikes. Though Bautista suffered two crashes Tuesday, he finished 1.132 seconds off the pace. Davies was only 0.007 further back.

Sixth fastest in combined times went to van der Mark, who was followed by the GTR Yamaha duo of Melandri and WSBK rookie Cortese.

The first official 2019 WorldSBK test is set for February 18-19 at Phillip Island, the week before the opening round at the same Australian track. For more, visit 2019 World Superbike Schedule.

2018 Jerez World Superbike Test Results, Combined Times Day Two