2018 Motocross of Nations Photo Essay:
Top 25 Images From Redbud
It was a muddy mess at Redbud MX in Michigan for the 2018 Motocross of Nations. While it effectively wiped out the United States’ home court advantage—we finished a disappointing sixth place behind the winning team from France—it didn’t stop Ultimate Motorcycling Associate Editor Brandon Krause for capturing some fantastic images. —Ed.
Motocross of Nations Photo Essay by Brandon Krause
2018 Motocross of Nations Results
1. France, 35 Points Overall
- Gautier Paulin 2-3
- Dylan Ferrandis 7-8
- Jordi Tixler 15-32
2. Italy, 37 Points Overall
- Antonio Cairoli 4-6
- Alessandro Lupino 5-12
- Michele Cervellin 10-14
3. The Netherlands, 41 Points Overall
- Glenn Coldenhoff 1-1
- Jeff Herlings 1-2
- Calvin Vaanderen 36-DNF
4. Australia, 48 Points Overall
- Hunter Lawrence 2-8
- Mitchell Evans 10-14
- Kirk Gibbs 14-33
5. Great Britain, 48 Points Overall
- Ben Watson 4-15
- Max Anstie 6-13
- Tommy Searle 10-34
6. USA, 49 Points Overall
- Eli Tomac 4-7
- Justin Barcia 9-13
- Aaron Plessinger 16-18
7. Belgium, 53 Points Overall
- Clement DeSalle 5-27
- Jeremy Van Horebeek 6-11
- Jago Geerts 13-18
8. Spain, 63 Points Overall
- Jorge Prado 3-3
- Jose Butron 17-18
- Carlos Campano 22-22
9. Estonia, 71 Points Overall
- Harri Kullas 7-12
- Tanel Leok 12-19
- Hardi Roosiorg 21-24
10. Germany, 76 Points Overall
- Max Nagl 8-11
- Ken Roczen 9-25
- Henry Jacobi 25-37
11. Canada, 99
12. Sweden, 106
13. Austria, 108
14. Ireland, 127
15. Venezuela, 129
16. Czek Republic, 130
17. Brazil, 137
18. New Zealand, 144
19. Puerto Rico, 175
20. Switzerland, 195