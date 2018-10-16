2018 Motocross of Nations Photo Essay:

Top 25 Images From Redbud

It was a muddy mess at Redbud MX in Michigan for the 2018 Motocross of Nations. While it effectively wiped out the United States’ home court advantage—we finished a disappointing sixth place behind the winning team from France—it didn’t stop Ultimate Motorcycling Associate Editor Brandon Krause for capturing some fantastic images. —Ed.

Motocross of Nations Photo Essay by Brandon Krause

2018 Motocross of Nations Results

1. France, 35 Points Overall

Gautier Paulin 2-3

Dylan Ferrandis 7-8

Jordi Tixler 15-32

2. Italy, 37 Points Overall

Antonio Cairoli 4-6

Alessandro Lupino 5-12

Michele Cervellin 10-14

3. The Netherlands, 41 Points Overall

Glenn Coldenhoff 1-1

Jeff Herlings 1-2

Calvin Vaanderen 36-DNF

4. Australia, 48 Points Overall

Hunter Lawrence 2-8

Mitchell Evans 10-14

Kirk Gibbs 14-33

5. Great Britain, 48 Points Overall

Ben Watson 4-15

Max Anstie 6-13

Tommy Searle 10-34

6. USA, 49 Points Overall

Eli Tomac 4-7

Justin Barcia 9-13

Aaron Plessinger 16-18

7. Belgium, 53 Points Overall

Clement DeSalle 5-27

Jeremy Van Horebeek 6-11

Jago Geerts 13-18

8. Spain, 63 Points Overall

Jorge Prado 3-3

Jose Butron 17-18

Carlos Campano 22-22

9. Estonia, 71 Points Overall

Harri Kullas 7-12

Tanel Leok 12-19

Hardi Roosiorg 21-24

10. Germany, 76 Points Overall

Max Nagl 8-11

Ken Roczen 9-25

Henry Jacobi 25-37

11. Canada, 99

12. Sweden, 106

13. Austria, 108

14. Ireland, 127

15. Venezuela, 129

16. Czek Republic, 130

17. Brazil, 137

18. New Zealand, 144

19. Puerto Rico, 175

20. Switzerland, 195