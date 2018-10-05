2019 Moto Guzzi V85 First Look Fast Facts

During last November’s EICMA Milan Motorcycle Show, Moto Guzzi unveiled its Concept 85 – an adventure touring prototype.

The details were scarce, but the Eagle Brand said the Concept 85 was designed to cover “the gap left by the Stelvio,” the company’s adventure tourer that was discontinued due to excessive expenses needed to update the bike to Euro4 standards.

The Concept 85 garnered much attention, and has now gone from prototype to production.

Moto Guzzi confirmed Friday at Germany’s Intermot show that the bike – now named the V85 TT (Tutto Terreno that translates to all terrain) – will arrive worldwide in 2019.

This is not completely new territory for Moto Guzzi. The brand had competed in the Paris-Dakar Rallyin 1985 with the V65 Baja, and the following year with the V75 Baja. These bikes were based on the standard models, and appreciated for their lightness and the characteristics of their engines.

We’re awaiting further details like full specs, pricing and availability, which should arrive during the EICMA Milan motorcycle show. For now here are some fast facts:

1. Powering the 2019 Moto Guzzi V85 TT is a new engine – an air-cooled 850cc 90-degree transverse v-twin. The 90-degree twin produces 80 horsepower, and Moto Guzzi says it will become the base engine for a new family of Moto Guzzi motorcycles.

2. The steel trellis frame is also completely new, and built for lightness and rigidity for off-road riding.

3. Suspension duties are handled by a monoshock out back that attaches to the right arm of the swingarm and features hydraulic and spring preload adjustments. Moto Guzzi says the suspension offers a “very generous wheel travel for optimal off-road use, thanks to a substantial engine floor clearance, as well as comfort on the common roads.”

4. Other things we can tell from the photos is that the V85 uses a shaft-drive, Brembo brakes, and 19-/17-inch spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires.

5. The V85 TT features a digital instrumentation panel (with a fuel gauge) and LED DRL front headlight.

6. From the photos received, it looks like the Moto Guzzi V85 TT (Tutto Terreno that translates to all terrain) is offered in two colors. The first – white, yellow and black – is reminiscent of the epic rally raids of the 1980s. The second is color is gray.

7. In regards to aesthetics, Moto Guzzi says the fuel tank design is reminiscent of Moto Guzzi models set up for the African rally raids. In line with the Guzzi story, there is also the high front mudguard and the beautiful double front headlight, stylistic and functional solutions already present on the NTX 650 from 1996 and the Quota 1000 from 1989.

2019 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Photo Gallery