2018 Aragon MotoGP Results

When I previewed the 2018 Aragon Grand Prix at Motorland Aragon, I said it’d likely be a showdown between Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo.

They were the only two riders with wins at Aragon MotoGP since 2013. Repsol Honda’s Marquez had claimed three, and Ducati Team’s Lorenzo two.

Both riders were fierce during free practice, but Lorenzo had one up on Marquez as he earned his third-straight pole this season, the five-time World Champion qualifying ahead of teammate Andrea Dovizioso and Marquez.

But things changed drastically when the 23-lap Aragon GP went green. Marquez had a great start, and got into the lead at turn one.

Lorenzo – who joins Marquez on the factory Honda team in 2019 – ran wide and suffered a high side at turn one, ending his opportunity for a fourth win in 2018 MotoGP. Lorenzo dislocated a toe during the crash, but that’s all.

The story was much different for Marquez. A race-long battle began between Marquez and Dovizioso, which lasted to the checkered flag.

Marquez would claim the win – his sixth of 2018 MotoGP. He finished just 0.648 of a second ahead of Dovizioso. Earning the final podium after running up front all race was Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone who finished 1.259 seconds behind Marquez.

As 2018 MotoGP heads to Thailand in two weeks for round 15 of 19, Marquez now has a 246 points, 72 ahead of Dovizioso. Rossi is third overall, 87 points behind Marquez.

Following is the official recap, results and point standings:

After Lorenzo’s crash, Dovizioso took over on the Desmosedici, setting ahead of Marquez, Iannone and the other Suzuki GSX-RR pilot Alex Rins.

This first corner drama allowed Dovizioso to take the lead of the race, with Marquez slotting into second ahead of the two fast-starting Suzuki’s of Iannone and Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

The Ducati rider then settled into a rhythm and controlled the pace, but the following quintet which included Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro were locked in tow for the opening exchanges. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) was joining the back of the leading group after he lost out on the opening lap from a P4 start, but the British rider then crashed out at Turn 1 on lap five – rider ok.

Back on track and Rins was looking menacing behind Marquez, shadowing numerous overtaking attempts into the first corner as both Suzuki’s kept tabs on the leading duo. By lap 11, Dovi, Marquez, Rins and Iannone had edged out two-second gap to Pedrosa and Esparagro and almost as if someone had flicked a switch, Dvovizioso turned up the wick and posted the fastest lap of the race a lap later – a 1:48.3. Marquez responded to cling onto the tailpipe of the Italian as the two looked to have broken clear of the GSX-RRs.

The Jaws music then sounded as the number 93 smelt blood on lap 14, carving past the Desmosedici at Turn 12 as the battle for the win kicked into life. On lap 16, Dovizioso got the drive up the hill to duck under Marquez at Turn 4, only for the Repsol Honda rider to immediately respond up the inside at Turn 5, with the Italian then biting straight back at Turn 7. This allowed Iannone to close the gap and then on lap 19, Marquez pounced again at Turn 12.

The Spaniard ran slightly wide which allowed Dovizioso to get a run and the number 04 stuck his GP-18 up the inside at Turn 14. Marquez tried his best to hold the position but he found himself out on the astroturf, but he cut back to get the inside line before the back straight, with Dovizioso chopping back underneath at Turn 15, while Iannone took the outside route around the six-time World Champion to briefly lead. It was breathtaking stuff from the trio, with Dovi and Marquez’ straight-line speed getting the better of Iannone on the run down to Turn 16.

Lap 21 saw Marquez make the race-defining move at Turn 5, and the reigning World Champion held firm until the checkered flag to take a third straight win in Aragon, equaling Mike Hailwood’s win tally of 41 for Honda in the process. Dovi settled for second to equal Casey Stoner’s Grand Prix podium count, with Iannone earning his third podium of the year.

Fourth was Rins who played his part in a classic race on home soil, a second consecutive P4 for the Spaniard, with Pedrosa securing his first top five since the Catalan GP at his penultimate career home Grand Prix. Espargaro excelled in sixth to pick up the Aprilia’s best result of the season, matching their P6 in Aragon last year.

Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) was seventh, just under a second ahead of Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) as ‘The Doctor’ produced a solid comeback ride from P17 on the grid. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) lost out to Rossi in the latter stages, ninth for the Australian, with Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) rounding out the top 10 – not the result he would have been looking for on home soil.

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 25 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 167.0 41’55.949 2 20 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 167.0 +0.648 3 16 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 167.0 +1.259 4 13 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 166.9 +2.638 5 11 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 166.7 +5.274 6 10 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 166.4 +9.396 7 9 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 166.1 +14.285 8 8 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 166.0 +15.199 9 7 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 166.0 +16.375 10 6 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 165.6 +22.457 11 5 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 165.3 +27.025 12 4 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 165.2 +27.957 13 3 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 165.1 +28.821 14 2 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 164.9 +32.345 15 1 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 164.6 +37.639 16 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 164.4 +39.585 17 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 164.4 +40.763 18 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 163.4 +56.296 19 10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 163.2 +58.981 20 81 Jordi TORRES SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 163.2 +59.513 Not Classified 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 165.7 19 Laps 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 160.9 22 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 0 Lap

2018 MotoGP Point Standings