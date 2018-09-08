2018 Misano MotoGP Qualifying Results

For the first time in five years, Jorge Lorenzo has achieved back-to-back MotoGP pole positions.

The Ducati Team pilot earned the pole last week at Silverstone. But the round was canceled due to downpours that caused standing water and unsafe track conditions, and Lorenzo wasn’t able to capitalize on his pole position.

The 31-year-old Spaniard now has another opportunity this weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Lorenzo, who wrapped up Friday MotoGP practice in second, claimed the pole position once again, and this time in record-break style.

Lorenzo earned the Misano pole with a best lap of 1:31.629 in the second 15-minute qualifying sessions. This beat his previous lap record (2016, Yamaha) by 0.239 of a second.

Joining Lorenzo on the front row for the San Marino GP – round 13 of 19 in 2018 MotoGP – is Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales. Miller was 0.287 of second off the pace, and Vinales 0.321 of a second behind.

Misano joined the MotoGP calendar in 2007 – a year before Lorenzo moved to the premier class. Since then, Lorenzo has claimed three victories – all back-to-back on Yamaha machinery (2011-2013).

Speaking after his qualifying efforts, Jorge Lorenzo said “I’m very pleased and proud of this second successive pole position, my third of the season, because it confirms that we are working really well, that we’ve improved a lot of details and now we have at our disposal a competitive bike that allows us to set times like the one today at Misano.

“I was already impressed by the time set on my first run with the medium tire, and I was in doubt whether or not to also try the soft one, but in the end we fitted it on my third run and I was able to get my time down even more and set the new track record. As well as my good feelings, I think that tomorrow’s race will be a really tough and physical battle and it will be important to make the right choice of tires to be fast and consistent.”

Qualifying on top of row two was Lorenzo’s teammate and Friday’s leader, Andrea Dovizioso. The Italian, who has never won at Misano, was 0.374 of a second off the pace.

Joining Dovizioso on row two is the current points leader and four-time reigning Champion Marc Marquez, the Repsol Honda pilot finishing 0.387 of a second behind Lorenzo.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow qualified sixth, just 0.009 of a second behind Marquez.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rider and home favorite Valentino Rossi qualified seventh, and will be joined on round three by Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco.

Qualifying 10th was Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, who was followed by Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Heading into Misano, Marquez has 201 points – 59 ahead of Rossi and 71 ahead of Lorenzo. So far this season Lorenzo, who joins Repsol Honda in 2019, has won three rounds (Italy, Catalunya, Austria). Can he make it four at Mugello?

Lights go green at 8 a.m. ET Sunday for the 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix. For TV times, visit 2018 MotoGP USA TV Schedule.

