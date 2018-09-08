2018 Misano MotoGP Qualifying Results

For the first time in five years, Jorge Lorenzo has achieved back-to-back MotoGP pole positions.

The Ducati Team pilot earned the pole last week at Silverstone. But the round was canceled due to downpours that caused standing water and unsafe track conditions, and Lorenzo wasn’t able to capitalize on his pole position.

The 31-year-old Spaniard now has another opportunity this weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Ducati's Lorenzo on Record-Breaking Pole (2018 Misano Qualifying)
Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo

Lorenzo, who wrapped up Friday MotoGP practice in second, claimed the pole position once again, and this time in record-break style.

Lorenzo earned the Misano pole with a best lap of 1:31.629 in the second 15-minute qualifying sessions. This beat his previous lap record (2016, Yamaha) by 0.239 of a second.

Joining Lorenzo on the front row for the San Marino GP – round 13 of 19 in 2018 MotoGP – is Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales. Miller was 0.287 of second off the pace, and Vinales 0.321 of a second behind.

Misano joined the MotoGP calendar in 2007 – a year before Lorenzo moved to the premier class. Since then, Lorenzo has claimed three victories – all back-to-back on Yamaha machinery (2011-2013).

Speaking after his qualifying efforts, Jorge Lorenzo said “I’m very pleased and proud of this second successive pole position, my third of the season, because it confirms that we are working really well, that we’ve improved a lot of details and now we have at our disposal a competitive bike that allows us to set times like the one today at Misano.

“I was already impressed by the time set on my first run with the medium tire, and I was in doubt whether or not to also try the soft one, but in the end we fitted it on my third run and I was able to get my time down even more and set the new track record. As well as my good feelings, I think that tomorrow’s race will be a really tough and physical battle and it will be important to make the right choice of tires to be fast and consistent.”

Qualifying on top of row two was Lorenzo’s teammate and Friday’s leader, Andrea Dovizioso. The Italian, who has never won at Misano, was 0.374 of a second off the pace.

Joining Dovizioso on row two is the current points leader and four-time reigning Champion Marc Marquez, the Repsol Honda pilot finishing 0.387 of a second behind Lorenzo.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow qualified sixth, just 0.009 of a second behind Marquez.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rider and home favorite Valentino Rossi qualified seventh, and will be joined on round three by Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco.

Qualifying 10th was Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins, who was followed by Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Heading into Misano, Marquez has 201 points – 59 ahead of Rossi and 71 ahead of Lorenzo. So far this season Lorenzo, who joins Repsol Honda in 2019, has won three rounds (Italy, Catalunya, Austria). Can he make it four at Mugello?

Lights go green at 8 a.m. ET Sunday for the 27-lap San Marino Grand Prix. For TV times, visit 2018 MotoGP USA TV Schedule.

2018 Misano MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Andrea Dovizioso 01’32.198
2 Jorge Lorenzo 01’32.358
3 Cal Crutchlow 01’32.385
4 Maverick Viñales 01’32.411
5 Marc Marquez 01’32.537
6 Danilo Petrucci 01’32.722
7 Alex Rins 01’32.775
8 Valentino Rossi 01’32.786
9 Andrea Iannone 01’32.923
10 Franco Morbidelli 01’32.980
11 Johann Zarco 01’32.985
12 Daniel Pedrosa 01’32.999
13 Michele Pirro 01’33.005
14 Alvaro Bautista 01’33.183
15 Jack Miller 01’33.193
16 Takaaki Nakagami 01’33.274
17 Scott Redding 01’33.322
18 Aleix Espargaro 01’33.654
19 Stefan Bradl 01’33.660
20 Bradley Smith 01’33.815
21 Karel Abraham 01’33.878
22 Xavier Simeon 01’33.896
23 Thomas Luthi 01’34.278
24 Pol Espargaro 01’34.461
25 Hafizh Syahrin 01’34.539

 

