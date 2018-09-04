2019 MotoGP Calendar & Testing Schedule

Just ahead of round 13 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM, International Motorcycling Federation) released the 2019 MotoGP Calendar.

The schedule once again features 19 rounds, and mirrors the 2018 calendar. Debuting on the 2018 schedule was Thailand’s Chang International Circuit, a track that has hosted World Superbike since 2015.

The 2019 season begins one-week earlier than 2018, with the opening round at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit (evening race) going green on March 10. The season will once again conclude in Valencia on November 17.

Also included is the 2019 MotoGP test schedule, which begins with the traditional post-season testing session at Valencia.

This where riders making manufacturer transitions can officially begin testing their new motorcycles. The highlight of the post-season test at Valencia will be Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo, who joins Marc Marquez on the Repsol Honda team following two years aboard the Ducati Desmosedici.

2019 MotoGP Calendar

March 10, Qatar*: Doha/Losail March 31, Argentina: Termas de Rio Hondo April 14, America: Circuit of the Ameircas May 5, Spain: Jerez de la Frontera May 19, France: Le Mans June 2, Italy: Mugello June 16, Catalunya: Catalunya June 30, Netherlands: TT Assen July 7, Germany: Sachsenring August 4, Czech Republic: Brno August 11, Austria: Red Bull Ring August 25, Great Britain: TBA September 15, San Marino Riviera di Rimini: Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli September 22 , Aragon: MotorLand Aragon October 6, Thailand: Buriram Chang International Circuit October 20, Japan: Twin Ring Motegi October 27, Australia: Phillip Island November 3, Malaysia: Sepang November 17, Valencia: Ricardo Tormo-Valencia

* Evening Race

2019 MotoGP Testing Schedule: